Muharram 2024: 5 things you need to know about this Islamic New Year

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is a significant period for Muslims worldwide. It marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year and holds great religious importance. As Muharram 2024 approaches, Muslims worldwide will observe this sacred month with reverence, reflection, and a renewed commitment to their faith. Whether through fasting, mourning, or charitable acts, the significance of Muharram continues to resonate deeply within the Islamic community.

Here are five key things you need to know about Muharram 2024:

1. Islamic New Year

Muharram 2024 marks the start of the Islamic New Year, also known as Hijri New Year. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, making each year approximately 10 to 12 days shorter. The exact date of Muharram can vary depending on the sighting of the moon, but it is expected to begin around July 7, 2024.

2. Sacred Month

Muharram is one of the four sacred months in Islam, alongside Rajab, Dhu al-Qi'dah, and Dhu al-Hijjah. It is considered a time of reflection, prayer, and abstaining from conflict. The word "Muharram" itself means "forbidden," signifying the importance of peace and non-violence during this month.

3. Day of Ashura

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, holds particular significance. For Sunni Muslims, it commemorates the day Moses and the Israelites were saved from Pharaoh by the parting of the Red Sea. For Shia Muslims, it is a day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD. Many Muslims observe fasting and participate in religious ceremonies on this day.

4. Customs and Traditions

Muharram is observed with various customs and traditions. Sunni Muslims often fast on the 9th and 10th (or 10th and 11th) days of Muharram, following the practice of the Prophet Muhammad. Shia Muslims engage in mourning rituals, including processions, recitations of lamentations, and reenactments of the Battle of Karbala. These practices serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Imam Hussein and his followers.

5. Significance of Reflection and Charity

Muharram is a time for Muslims to reflect on their faith, seek forgiveness, and perform acts of charity. Many Muslims use this month to strengthen their spiritual connection, engage in additional prayers, and give to those in need. Kindness and generosity are encouraged, embodying the principles of compassion and community.

