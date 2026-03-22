Want better energy all day? A nutritionist shares how to spend your first two hours after waking up

New Delhi:

The mornings have the potential to set the tone for the entire day. However, most of us do it in a rush, going through our phones or skipping the basics that actually matter.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain states that the first two hours of waking up have the potential to affect our energy levels, concentration, and even our metabolism. It’s not about doing more; it’s about doing the right things at the right time.

Start with consistency, not chaos

The first step is simple but mostly neglected. It’s about waking up at the same time every day. Having a regular wake-up time will help you regulate your internal clock. This will ensure that your body is able to maintain a steady level of energy instead of being sluggish.

Hydrate before anything else

Drinking water within the first few minutes of waking up can help kick-start your system. Besides waking up your body, it also works wonders for your digestive system. After hours of sleep, your body needs hydration to function properly.

Get sunlight early in the morning

Spending a few minutes in natural sunlight can make a noticeable difference. Morning light can help regulate cortisol production, which is necessary to feel alert and energised. Additionally, morning light can help regulate the circadian rhythm to ensure good sleep later on.

Timing of your cup of coffee

Instead of drinking coffee as soon as you wake up, try having it a little later. Having coffee after exposure to natural light will help you feel alert without interfering with the natural rhythm of hormones.

Moving the Body

Having physical exercise in the morning will help energise the body. In addition, it will improve your mood and concentration, which will lead to a productive day.

Slow down with breathwork and meditation

Breathwork and meditation help calm your nervous system, reduce stress, and sharpen your mind before you start your day.

Don’t skip a balanced breakfast

The food you eat in the morning is important in determining your mood. A breakfast that includes protein and fibre helps stabilise blood sugar levels, keeping you full and energised for longer without sudden crashes.

You don’t need a complicated routine to feel better. Small, intentional habits in the first two hours of your day can change how you feel for the next ten. Because sometimes, better energy isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing things in the right order.

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