Miss World Karolina Bielwska and other international pageant winners arrive in Kashmir, meet Lt. Governer

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Miss World Karolina Bielwska and other international pageant winners arrive in Kashmir

Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, and other international beauty pageant winners called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, earlier today. Karolina Bielawska was accompanied by Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules; Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organization, Julia Eric Morley. They shared the experience of their visit to Kashmir Valley. The Lt Governor discussed with the international beauty pageant winners the tourism potential of J&K UT and its emergence as a favourite destination for hosting major international events.

The visit of the international beauty pageant winners was organized by the Tourism Department in collaboration with the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation. Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Ms. Rouble Nagi, Founder of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Sh Jamil Saidi, Chairman PME were also present during the interaction at Raj Bhawan.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEMiss World Karolina Bielwska and other international pageant winners

Secretary of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir administration Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said that this pre-event tour of the Miss World pageant is taking place in the region months after the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting was hosted in Kashmir. "It's an indication of the transformative nature of the G20 event in the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Major events of national and international importance are now being planned and organised," Shah said.

Notably, Polish Model Bielawska's tour to Jammu and Kashmir precedes the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, scheduled to take place in India later this year. After an interval of nearly three decades, India is set to host the prestigious international beauty pageant once again, Miss World. The last time India hosted the Miss World pageant was in 1996. To announce the same, Karolina Bielawska arrived in New Delhi in the month of June this year.

Read More Lifestyle News