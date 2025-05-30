Miss World 2025: Date, time, where to watch the beauty pageant online Nandini Gupta is set to represent India at the 72nd Miss World 2025 which will be held in Telangana in May 31, 2025. The event is being hosted in Hyderabad, Telangana and will take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. Know the time and where to watch the beauty pageant online.

New Delhi:

The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival 2025 is set to take place tomorrow, May 31, 2025. The event is being hosted in Hyderabad, Telangana and will take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

Nandini Gupta is set to represent India at the 72nd Miss World 2025 which will be held in Telangana in May 31, 2025. She was crowned Miss World India at the Femina Miss World 2023 event that was held in April 2023. She represented Rajasthan at the event which also included participants from 29 states (including Delhi) and a collective representative for all Union Territories, adding up to 30 participants.

According to the Miss World Organisation, for the first time, viewers worldwide will be able to witness the event either through national television in select countries or via the official pay-per-view platform at www.watchmissworld.com.

Miss World 2025 date, time and where to watch

The finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival will take place on May 31 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. However, you can watch the event online on SonyLIV or www.watchmissworld.com. It is set to begin at 6:30 PM IST.

About Nandini Gupta

Nandini Gupta was born in Kota, Rajasthan in 2004. She is currently pursuing a degree in business management from Lala Lajpat Rai College, Mumbai. According to reports, Gupta said that she wanted to be Miss India since she was 10 years old.

The Miss World website says that Gupta's response to the final question at Femina Miss World 2023 'showcased her depth of character and vision for a better world.'

At Femina Miss World 2023, when Gupta was asked whether she would choose to change the world or change herself, she responded, "I think I would change myself because, just like appreciation comes from home and charity begins at home, change comes from within."

She further said, "So if you have the power to change yourself, you can change the world. Because when you have the power to go through the change to accept the new you with the discoverable qualities and the new you, you can create a more significant impact on the world."

