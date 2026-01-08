Forget Labubu, meet Mirumi: Cost, inspiration and why the internet is hooked with this Japanese charm robot After Labubu dolls, Mirumi has become the internet’s new obsession. Here’s what the charm robot is, how it works, its price and why it feels uncannily alive.

In 2025, the whole of social media was flooded with Labubu dolls. However, now it appears the collectable plush toy industry has a new craze, a hyperrealistic charm toy, Mirumi. Created by Tokyo-based Yukai Engineering, Mirumi is more than just a toy; it is a charm robot.

Everyone is wondering what exactly Mirumi is, how much it costs to get one and how it works. We have all the answers! Let's talk about the internet's new craze, Mirumi dolls.

What are Mirumi dolls?

According to the official Mirumi website, "Mirumi is a little companion robot that lights up your heart with its innocent, adorable expression. It notices the world around it and turns to take a peek. When its shy gaze meets yours, it sparks a moment of unexpected joy—just like when a human baby on a crowded train suddenly looks your way."

Yukai Engineering CEO Shunsuke, the man behind the Mirumi dolls, shared, "Mirumi is designed to evoke those tender feelings through its subtle and adorable gestures, delighting you and creating moments for others to share in."

Cost of Mirumi doll

Mirumi is not an inexpensive toy. It comes in grey, pink, or ivory fur, and you can purchase a Mirumi for 18,360 yen (Rs 10,5837) during the promotional period. If you hesitate, the crowdfunding price will increase to 21,803 yen (Rs 12,513), although this still represents a discount from the anticipated retail price of $150.

What inspired the Mirumi dolls?

The idea for Mirumi was born out of Yukai Engineering’s internal Make-a-Thon in 2024, during which a team of staff engineers and designers proposed to create a robotic “yokai” (supernatural being)-like creature with the characteristics of a human baby.

What makes Mirumi extra special?

Mirumi is designed to feel uncannily alive, responding naturally to sound and touch through a smart mix of sensors and a proprietary algorithm. It nods, turns, shakes and cocks its head in varied, baby-like ways, expressing emotions such as bashfulness, hesitation and curiosity. With dozens of head-movement patterns that are subtly randomised, Mirumi avoids repetition and even glances around on its own when left alone, as if quietly taking in the world. It also communicates its battery status through movement, becoming a little lethargic when power is low, turning away when unplugged, and nodding once charging is complete.

The design leans fully into cuteness and practicality. Its arms wrap firmly around bag straps, gripping securely even the slimmer ones, while the soft, plush body-cover materials are made in Japan and come in three original colours. Rounded and baby-like in form, Mirumi is clearly built to charm, the kind of companion that looks like it belongs with you, not tucked away on a shelf.

