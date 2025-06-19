Labubu dolls: Know everything about the latest craze in the Indian collectable market The Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong-based POP MART and artist Kasing Lung, have gained popularity in the Indian collectible market. Initially seen in China, they have gained global popularity, with celebrities like Dua Lipa, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian wearing them.

New Delhi:

The nature of collectible toy trends is fleeting, but this doll seems to be standing up to the test of time pretty well. Created by the Hong Kong-based toy brand POP MART in collaboration with artist Kasing Lung, the collectibles little munchkins are having their moment being dangled from Hermes to Berluti bags with an anxious smile on their faces.

Spotted first in China, their popularity exploded when BLACKPINK’s Lisa was seen wearing a Labubu charm on her designer handbag.

After which, the little gremlins were spotted globally being sported by the likes of Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, who followed the trend.

And a few months ago, we started to see Indian celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Ananya Panday and even Karan Johar joining in on the trend, highlighting the furry gremlins even further by featuring them on their individual Instagram accounts.

It makes sense why the Indian youth love the collectibles so much because for years now, we have found entertainment and comfort in kinder joy egg toys, the gems pandas (admit it you remember the color changing ones) and the recently released Funko Pops and action figures with the most recent addition to the wave being the Labubu dolls.

This is most obviously the case in India. With a huge young population and rising disposable incomes, there's a bigger market for lifestyle goods that signal individualism and international style. Labubu dolls' offbeat look and international following neatly fit into this new reality. They are not adornments; they are statements that enable individuals to say something about themselves and their identification with an international pop culture trend.

Will Labubu endure the test of time, or will some other short-lived fad within the ever-evolving collectibles world come along and supplant it for something newer and trendier soon enough? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, these small gremlins with their nervously smiling faces are definitely leaving their traces on the world collection world.

Wang Ning, the founder of Pop Mart International, is now among the top 10 richest billionaires in China, with a net worth of $22 billion, thanks to this viral frenzy.

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

