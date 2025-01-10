Makar Sankranti 2025: What is the significance of eating dahi chura on the auspicious day? Know recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the significance of eating dahi chura on Makar Sankranti 2025.

On Makar Sankranti, many types of dishes are made and eaten in homes. But some things have special importance. Which includes Khichdi, rice, jaggery and sesame. In Bihar, Jharkhand and UP, people eat Dahi (Curd) Chura (Flattened Rice) with great enthusiasm on Makar Sankranti. Dahi chura is more beneficial than it tastes delicious. You can prepare it in just minutes. You can use sugar, jaggery or powdered sugar in dahi chura. Some people also add finely chopped fruits and dry fruits to it to enhance the taste. Let's know the recipe for making dahi chura.

What is the significance of eating dahi chura on Makar Sankranti?

Eating dahi chura on the day of Makar Sankranti is of great importance. It is not just a delicious dish, there are many religious and cultural reasons behind it. Dahi chura is considered to be the favourite offering of the Sun God. Offering dahi chura to Sun God on this day pleases him and blesses him. It is believed that eating dahi chura on Makar Sankranti increases good luck and prosperity. Eating dahi chura removes the planetary defects in the horoscope.

How to make Dahi Chuda, know the recipe:

First step- To prepare Dahi Chuda, you need thick poha, which is also known as chuda. Soak chuda or poha thoroughly in water and wash it like you wash rice. If the Poha is thick, then soak it in clean water for about 2 minutes. Filter out the water and keep the Poha like this for some time.

Second step- Now you have to prepare curd for dahi chura. Take fresh and thick curd in a bowl. Blend it lightly. Now add powdered jaggery or sugar to the curd and mix it. You can add sugar or honey to it as per your choice. Some people eat dahi chura with sugarcane juice.

Third step- Now lightly stir the poha with your hands. To serve, first put the soaked poha in a plate or bowl. Pour curd over it. Now mix both things with the help of a hand or spoon. There should be no lumps in the prepared mixture.

Fourth step- To make dahi chura more delicious, add chopped cashews, almonds and raisins to it. If you want, you can also add any fruit and eat it. This will make dahi chura even more delicious. However, if you want the original taste, then eat simple dahi chura.

Benefits of eating dahi chura

Dahi chura is considered very beneficial for the stomach. It keeps the stomach full for a long time and also keeps the gut health good. If you have an upset stomach or have food poisoning, you can eat dahi chura. The good bacteria found in curd help keep your intestines healthy. Weight can also be reduced by eating dahi chura. However, do not use too much sweets to dahi chura.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: Here's what devotees can relish during their Kumbh Mela 2025 visit