Mahakumbh 2025: Visiting Kumbh Mela? Bring these 5 auspicious things to get relief from Vastu defects

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Mahakumbh 2025: Bring these 5 auspicious things

Maha Kumbh is a holy festival of Hinduism. People reach the holy ghats from all over the country and abroad to participate in Maha Kumbh. Crores of people will also reach here during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Let us tell you that the first royal bath of Maha Kumbh will be done on 14 January. If you are also going to participate in the fair of Maha Kumbh and take a dip in Triveni Ghat, then you must bring some things from Prayagraj. It is believed that bringing these things home removes planetary defects and also gives you relief from Vastu defects.

1. Soil of the Ghats

The soil of the Ganga Ghat is considered extremely auspicious and sacred. If you are going to participate in the Maha Kumbh, then you must bring some soil from the Ganga Ghat home. You can put this soil in the Tulsi plant or keep it near the place of worship. It is considered extremely auspicious to have the soil of the holy ghat in the house. This also frees you from Vastu Dosh.

2. Water of Triveni Ghat

The importance of taking a dip in the Triveni Ghat in Prayagraj is immense. Also, you should bring the water of Triveni Ghat from Prayagraj to your home. If you keep this water at home, then many planetary defects and Vaastu defects are removed. Also, you can use this water during religious activities. Mixing the water of Triveni Ghat in bathing water can give you peace and mental calm.

3. Tulsi Beads and Rudraksha

Rudraksha and Tulsi Mala are considered extremely sacred in Hinduism. Along with taking a dip in the Kumbh in Prayagraj, you must bring these things home. Bringing these things home removes negativity from the house. If you get a Rudraksha from a sadhu or a sanyasi, then understand that your life has improved. Even if you don't get it, then definitely buy it and bring it home.

4. Prasad from Maha Kumbh

Along with the Triveni Sangam, there are many holy temples in Prayagraj. After taking a dip in the Kumbh, your journey is considered complete only after visiting these temples. You should also visit some temple after the Kumbh bath and bring home the offerings from there. The offerings made in temples during the Maha Kumbh are called Divya Bhog; if you bring this offering home, then it is considered very auspicious and fruitful.

5. Flowers from Maha Kumbh

You must bring flowers home from Maha Kumbh. You will definitely get flowers at Triveni Ghat or in any temple. On the other hand, if you get flowers from a sadhu or a sanyasi, then it is considered even more auspicious. According to religious beliefs, flowers brought from Maha Kumbh bring happiness and peace to your home. The planetary defects of your house are removed, and balance returns to life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: What is Shahi Snan? Know religious and cultural significance of the holy bath