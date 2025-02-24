Maha Shivratri 2025 Fasting Rules: Know what to eat and what to avoid during Shivratri fast This year Maha Shivratri 2025 fast will be observed on February 26. So let us know what to eat and what to avoid during the Shivaratri fast. If you are planning to observe fast on Maha Shivratri then you must read this article.

Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 26. This day is dedicated to the love, penance and dedication of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. According to religious beliefs, the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was solemnised on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month. Since then, the festival of Maha Shivratri has been celebrated with great pomp on this day. On this day, devotees also observe fast and worship Goddess Gauri and Bhole Shankar methodically. By fasting and worshipping Maha Shivratri, all the wishes of a person are fulfilled. So if you are also going to observe the fast of Maha Shivratri, then know what will be right to eat during this fast and what not.

What should be eaten during Maha Shivratri fast?

Fruits and dried fruits.

Milk, curd and other milk products.

Water chestnut flour dumplings or pudding.

Sweet potato, buckwheat flour puri, buckwheat rice pudding.

Thandai, makhana kheer, and coconut barfi.

What should not be eaten on the day of Maha Shivratri?

Food and salt should not be consumed during Shivratri fast.

On the day of Maha Shivratri, one should not consume pulses, oil, spices and fried items.

One should not consume onion and garlic during Maha Shivratri fast.

Also, stay away from intoxicants on the day of Maha Shivratri.

When will the Maha Shivratri fast be broken?

The Maha Shivratri fast is broken after sunrise on the second day. This year the Maha Shivratri fast will be broken on February 27. The time for Shivratri fasting will be from 6:59 am to 8:54 am. Please note that the Maha Shivratri fast should be broken before the Chaturdashi Tithi ends.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Maha Shivratri 2025: Traditional foods you can enjoy during Mahashivratri fast