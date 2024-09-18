Kickstart your morning with THESE 5 easy stretches to open up stiff muscles

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 easy stretches to open up stiff muscles

Starting your day with some light stretching can work wonders for your body, helping to loosen up stiff muscles, improve circulation, and set a positive tone for the day ahead. If you often wake up feeling stiff or tight, incorporating a simple stretch routine can be a game-changer. Here are five easy stretches to kickstart your morning and get your muscles moving:

1. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

This gentle yoga stretch helps to wake up your spine and ease any tension in your back, neck, and shoulders.

How to perform:

Start on your hands and knees in a tabletop position.

As you inhale, arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone (this is the cow position).

Exhale as you round your back, tucking your chin and pelvis (this is the cat position).

Repeat for 5-10 breaths.

2. Child’s Pose (Balasana)

Child’s Pose is great for releasing tension in your lower back and hips while gently stretching the shoulders and spine.

How to perform:

Kneel on the floor, sitting back on your heels with your knees slightly apart.

Reach your arms forward and lower your forehead to the ground.

Hold for 20-30 seconds, breathing deeply.

3. Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

This stretch targets your hamstrings, lower back, and calves. It’s perfect for releasing tightness in your legs and back after a night’s sleep.

How to perform:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Hinge at your hips and slowly fold forward, reaching toward the floor.

Let your head and neck relax, and hold for 20-30 seconds.

4. Spinal Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

This stretch helps to open up your spine and relieve tightness in your back, which can occur after lying in the same position overnight.

How to perform:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Drop both knees to one side while keeping your shoulders grounded.

Hold for 20 seconds, then switch sides.

5. Hip Flexor Stretch

If you sit for long periods during the day, your hip flexors can become tight. This stretch will help to open up your hips and improve flexibility.

How to perform:

Step one foot forward into a lunge, keeping the back knee on the ground.

Push your hips forward, feeling the stretch in your front thigh and hip.

Hold for 20-30 seconds, then switch sides.

Starting your day with these easy stretches can help you feel more energized and flexible. They require no equipment and can be done in just a few minutes. Make this routine a part of your morning ritual to shake off stiffness and move into your day with ease!

