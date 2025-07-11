Jethalal's real-life fitness secret: How TMKOC's Dilip Joshi lost 16 kg in 45 days, know details Dilip Joshi is still serious about his fitness. His method proves that there's a need for commitment and discipline to achieve the fitness goal.

Dilip Joshi, the actor beloved by millions as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has more than just his comic timing to inspire fans. While his on-screen character may have a soft spot for fafda-jalebi, Dilip Joshi’s dedication to fitness has led to a remarkable transformation. The actor shed an impressive 16 kg in just 45 days, using a surprisingly simple, old-school fitness trick—no fad diets or expensive gym memberships required.

Dilip Joshi's weight reduction was something that had nothing to do with muscular exercises or wonder medications. It was about perseverance and dedication. The artist divulged that his dramatic weight reduction, which he attained in one and a half months, was due to a 45-minute workout regimen daily.

In an interview with Mashable India, Joshi spoke of his regimen from a previous stage of his professional life when he worked in an office. Running was not negotiable as part of his daily schedule.

"I used to go to work, change at the swimming club, and run across Marine Drive to Oberoi (the hotel) in the rain, and go back. I would jog the whole way, and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months," Joshi said.

This rigorous training was necessitated by a specific calling. Joshi was preparing to be a scientist in the 1992 Gujarati film Hun Hunshi Hunshilal and had to get himself in shape for the same. His dependability—covering the entire distance regardless of weather—was the key to success.

Joshi’s story emphasises the effectiveness of running for weight loss. It is a highly efficient way to burn calories and create the calorie deficit necessary for shedding weight. As supported by a 2011 study published in the Journal of Biomechanics, running remains a powerful tool for maintaining fitness and burning calories.

Now 57, Dilip Joshi is still serious about his fitness. His method proves that it needs to be a stern commitment and discipline, but not fancy exercises or even special equipment to leave an intensive impact.

Although Dilip Joshi's change is motivational, be aware that swift weight loss results are not for everyone and cannot always be an option. Prior to suddenly altering your diet or exercise routine, visit a doctor or medical specialist.

