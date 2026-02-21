Jemimah Rodrigues crosses 2500 T20I runs: Inside the fitness and diet routine that fuels her performance

New Delhi:

Jemimah Rodrigues is back in headlines, this time for a milestone with the bat. The India batter recently crossed the 2500-run mark in T20 Internationals during the series decider against Australia at Adelaide Oval, reinforcing her place as one of the format’s most reliable top-order names.

But numbers are only part of the story. Off the field, Rodrigues’ discipline shows up just as strongly in how she eats, trains and recovers. As noted in an interview given to indianexpress.com, her lifestyle leans heavily on balance rather than extremes. Structured, yes. But never rigid.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ diet plan: Balanced, practical, sustainable

Rodrigues’ food routine is built around fuelling performance without cutting out joy entirely. Breakfast is usually light. Fruit bowls, smoothies, sometimes her go-to homemade green juice. Hydrating, easy on the gut, enough to get the day moving.

That green juice is something she swears by. A blend of green apple or pear with spinach, cucumber and bottle gourd. High on fibre, iron and antioxidants. Especially helpful post-training when recovery becomes priority. Lunch and dinner stay straightforward. A balance of protein, vegetables and carbohydrates. Nothing overly restrictive. Just functional eating that supports training load.

Being raised in a Mangalorean household, she also leans into non-vegetarian comfort foods. Eggs, sausages or bacon for breakfast on some days. Fish regularly features in main meals. Familiar food. Cultural food. And she does not believe in total denial either. Street food favourites like bhel puri or shawarmas from Mumbai’s Carter Road make appearances. So do Nutella pancakes, chicken wings or even mutton biryani occasionally. Moderation, not elimination.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ fitness routine: Skill, strength and agility

Her training split is structured but varied. Some days are skill-heavy. Batting drills. Fielding sessions. Match simulations. The technical side of cricket. Other days shift focus entirely to fitness. Strength work. Conditioning. Gym sessions designed to build endurance across long tours and tight schedules.

Agility remains a big focus area. Short sprints. Direction-change drills. Reaction work. All geared toward maintaining sharpness between the wickets and in the field. She often speaks about consistency over intensity. Showing up daily. Even when motivation dips. Even when routine feels repetitive. Long-term performance, she believes, is built there.

Jemimah Rodrigues: Recovery, sleep and match readiness

Recovery is treated as part of training, not separate from it. Sleep especially. Before crucial matches, she prioritises rest to stay mentally clear and physically responsive. Overtraining before games is something she avoids. Instead, she opts for lighter net sessions closer to match day. Mental freshness matters as much as physical readiness.

Health mantras Jemimah Rodrigues swears by

One idea she repeatedly stresses is individualisation. She cautions against blindly copying social media fitness trends, noting that every body responds differently to food and training styles. She also values mental relaxation before big fixtures. Rather than overloading preparation, she prefers giving herself breathing room. Time to decompress. Time to reset.

Because at elite level, performance is rarely just about practice hours. It is about how well you recover, how clearly you think and how consistently you show up. Rodrigues’ routine reflects exactly that. Balanced. Disciplined. But still human enough to leave space for shawarmas and street food cravings now and then.​

