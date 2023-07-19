International Chess Day 2023: Five alternative board games for strategic players

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK On International Chess Day 2023, know about five alternative board games for strategic players.

International Chess Day 2023 is fast approaching. It will be celebrated across the world on July 20, 2023. It is a day when people from all across the globe come together to celebrate the game of chess and its many benefits. The game of chess has been a part of Indian culture for centuries and is still played by millions of people today. But while it is an important part of Indian culture, it is far from the only board game worth playing in India.

In fact, there are many other board games from India that are just as fun and challenging as chess, if not more so. So, on International Chess Day 2023, why not try out some of these alternative board games from India?

Pachisi: Also known as Parcheesi or Chaupar, this is one of the oldest board games in India. It was once popular with the Mughal Emperors and is still played today in many parts of India. The game involves two to four players who need to move their pieces around the board and try to reach a destination first. Along the way, they must try to capture their opponent’s pieces and avoid being sent back to the starting point. It’s an exciting game that requires strategic thinking and careful planning.

Carrom: This classic board game is popular in India and other parts of South Asia. It involves two to four players who must use small discs to knock their opponent’s discs off a wooden board filled with pockets. The aim of the game is to pocket more discs than your opponent before they can do the same. This game requires a steady hand and good aim as well as some strategy to outwit your opponents and win the game.

Snakes & Ladders: This exciting board game originated in India and has been around for centuries. It involves two to four players who take turns rolling a dice and then moving their pieces on a board that is filled with snakes and ladders. The aim is to reach the end of the board first by avoiding snakes and climbing ladders while trying to send your opponents back to square one. It’s a fun game for all ages that can often lead to some heated competition.

Gyan Chauper: This classic Indian board game is similar to Pachisi but involves more complicated rules and strategies. It involves two teams of four players each who must move their pieces around the board in order to capture their opponent’s pieces while avoiding being sent back to start again. It’s an exciting game that requires tactical thinking and careful planning in order to succeed.

Jenga: This classic block-building game has been around since 1983 but has become increasingly popular in recent years in India. It involves two or more players who take turns removing wooden blocks from a tower without making it collapse. It’s a fun game for all ages that requires skill and patience in order to win.

