From piano corner to neutral interiors: A look inside Tara Sutaria’s dream Mumbai home

New Delhi:

Tara Sutaria now has her dream home, located in Mumbai. Tara is an actress with an elegant presence on screen and a simple taste for elegant design. Her new home is indicative of her personal character by creating a calm and artistic atmosphere throughout the home.

Tara has recently shown some of the behind-the-scenes (home photos) of her personal life to give fans an opportunity to see a place she uses to escape the public eye (the create space), and to show her fans how she lives away from the camera. The home is calming, inviting and friendly, just like Tara is with her friends and family.

A Home That Reflects Her Love for Music

Tara has a stunning piano in the main room of her house that has clearly been placed sit in the right spot. This should come as no surprise, as Tara is an accomplished singer and has always had a strong connection to music. The corner of the piano is more than decor; it represents who she is as a person.

The placement of the instrument near natural light adds warmth to the room, making it feel like a creative retreat. It’s easy to imagine quiet mornings or peaceful evenings filled with music in this elegant corner.

Tara Sutaria treated everyone to a few photos of her new home on social media as she shared the good news. She captioned the post, "To new beginnings…. To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open."

Minimalist Interiors with a Warm Soul

Tara’s home follows a neutral colour palette, dominated by soft beige tones, whites, and earthy textures. Instead of loud or flashy elements, the interiors focus on subtle luxury. Comfortable sofas, warm wooden flooring, and clean lines create a peaceful and inviting environment.

The herringbone wooden floor adds depth and character, while the carefully chosen furniture pieces balance comfort with sophistication. Nothing feels excessive. Every detail appears intentional, contributing to a calm and balanced atmosphere.

The home reflects modern minimalism, but not the cold kind. It feels warm, lived-in, and personal.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan celebrates birthday in Phuket: Trisara Resort cost and details