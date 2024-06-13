India's ‘Aamras’ tops global list of ‘Best Mango Dishes’, mango chutney also ranks in top 10

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE India's ‘Aamras’ tops global list of ‘Best Mango Dishes’

Mango lovers rejoice! India's quintessential summer treat, Aamras, has been ranked the number one "Best Dish with Mango" according to TasteAtlas, a renowned travel and food guide. This recognition shines a spotlight on the diversity and deliciousness of Indian cuisine, particularly when it comes to the king of fruits.

Aamras, a staple in western Indian states like Maharashtra and Gujarat, is a simple yet delightful dessert. Made with just ripe mango pulp, it can be enjoyed on its own or paired with puris, a type of fried flatbread. The beauty of Aamras lies in its simplicity, allowing for variations with additions like saffron, dry ginger, or cardamom. TasteAtlas highlights this very aspect, noting Aamras' potential for customisation.

India's love affair with mangoes doesn't stop at Aamras. The list also features another beloved mango creation - the classic Mango Chutney. This sweet and spicy condiment, made with ripe mangoes, spices, and sometimes vinegar, secured the fifth position. Unlike Aamras, Mango Chutney features a more complex flavour profile. The base, as expected, is ripe mango, but additional ingredients like ginger, garlic, chillies, cumin, coriander, and even brown sugar create a symphony of sweet, spicy, and savoury notes. Mango Chutney was previously included on Taste Atlas's list of the "50 Best Dips in the World."

The list also features a variety of Thai, Chinese, Indonesian, and Phillipino dishes. Mango Sticky Rice from Thailand secured the 2nd spot, while Sorbetes from the Philippines ranked third. Other notable mentions include Aam Dal from West Bengal and Amba from Mumbai. Check out the complete list:

1) Aamras (India)

2) Mango Sticky Rice (Thailand)

3) Sorbetes (Philippines)

4) Rujak (Java, Indonesia)

5) Mango Chutney (Maharashtra, India)

6) Mango Pomelo Sago (Hong Kong, China)

7) Chinese Mango Pudding or Mangguo Buding (Guangdong, China)

8) Rujak Cingur (Surabaya, Indonesia)

9) Baobing (Guangdong, China)

10) Mamuang Nam Pla Wan (Thailand)

11) Som Tam Mamuang (Thailand)

12) Gazpacho de Mango (Andalusia, Spain)

13) Aam Dal (West Bengal, India)

14) Ginger Mango Chicken (Turks and Caicos Islands)

15) Green Mango Salad or Chruok Svay (Cambodia)

16) Nam Pla Wan (Thailand)

17) Amba (Maharashtra, India)

18) Rujak Petis (Surabaya, Indonesia)

19) Mangos a la Canela (Tamaulipas, Mexico)

20) Rujak Cuka (West Java, Indonesia)

This recognition by TasteAtlas is a testament to the global appeal of Indian flavours. Aamras' simplicity and mango chutney's delightful complexity represent the vast culinary landscape of India.