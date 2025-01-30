India Gate lights up to raise awareness on World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day 2025

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE India Gate lights up to mark this NTDs

World Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Day 2025 is observed on January 30, 2025. On the occasion of this remarkable day, India reiterated its commitment to eradicate NTDs by lighting up the historic India Gate in brilliant purple and orange. This symbolic deed is part of a global initiative to illuminate important locations around the world to raise awareness about NTDs and underline the need to work together to tackle these devastating diseases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare hosted the event to showcase India's accomplishments in the fight against NTDs, with a particular emphasis on Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) and Visceral Leishmaniasis (VL). LF, which affects 404 million people in India, disrupts the lymphatic system and can cause abnormal growth of bodily parts, resulting in pain and severe disability.

On the other hand, VL, also known as Kala-Azar, is on the verge of eradication in India. It can cause severe debility, malnutrition, and loss of working abilities. These diseases have long been overlooked on the global health agenda, resulting in stigma and social marginalisation.

Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, Addl. Secretary and MD (NHM), stated regarding this project, “By engaging communities and creating a people’s movement, we have almost achieved our ambitious elimination goals”. She praised India's progress in combating NTDs and emphasized the need for greater awareness. NTDs disproportionately impact the poor and vulnerable.

“NTDs disproportionately affect the poor and vulnerable. We must elevate our messaging and focus on achieving the ambitious and winnable elimination targets through strong coordination and community involvement,” she added.

The illumination of India Gate was followed by a nukkad natak (street play) that engaged the audience and emphasized the necessity of behavioral change and participation in health initiatives such as Mass Drug Administration (MDA) rounds for LF.

About World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day 2025

On World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls on everyone, including leaders and communities, to band together, act, and eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) by making bold, long-term investments to free the estimated 1.5 billion people living in the world's most vulnerable communities from a cycle of disease and poverty.

World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day aims to raise awareness of NTDs, highlight their impact, and encourage support for their control, elimination, or eradication. This aligns with WHO's road map 2021-2030 and the 2022 Kigali declaration on neglected tropical diseases. This Day is now one of 11 Global Health Days and two Global Health Weeks designated by the WHO.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion's reverse stiletto manicure steals the spotlight at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025