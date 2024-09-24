IIT, AIIMS and Mahajan Imaging researchers conduct MRI to prove benefits of 'Yoga Nidra'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Researchers conduct MRI to prove the benefits of Yoga Nidra.

Yoga has been an integral part of the Indian way of life and progressively became popular all over the globe because of the physical, mental, and spiritual advantages that it provides. In this respect, researchers and health experts recently took notice of Yoga Nidra. This ancient practice of meditation has proved to have immense effects on both the mind and body. And now, a team of researchers from IIT Delhi, AIIMS, and Mahajan Imaging Lab carried out an MRI study to further prove its benefits.

What is Yoga Nidra?

Yoga Nidra is just a state of conscious deep sleep wherein the body and mind are in deep relaxation. However, it is more known as yogic sleep since it replicates brain wave patterns at a deep sleep level but with a wakeful conscious state. Yoga Nidra is guided meditation involving a particular sequence of steps to bring about deep relaxation and rejuvenation.

For centuries, it was quite unheard of except for some limited quarters, but after being touted as an activity that can help improve one's health, it has gained much attention, and people now associate it with less stress, anxiety, depression, or even chronic pain. Studies have shown that one's sleep will improve, creativity will increase, and a good memory will develop, among others.

Yoga Nidra promotes health movements as expected while bringing 'samskaras' buried in deep subconscious minds to the surface and eventually helps release them.

Dr Harsh Mahajan's opinion on this recent study

When we spoke to the chairman of Mahajan Imaging Lab, Dr Harsh Mahajan, he said, "It is an excellent study using functional MRI where the scans were done while the practitioners were in the state of Yoga Nidra in the MRI scanner. This study gives objective scientific evidence about the advantages of Yoga Nidra, as the MRI scans demonstrated a reduction in brain activity and connectivity in practitioners when compared to novices. This pioneering study being published in a journal of the calibre of 'Nature' is in itself a testament to the quality of research done."

What makes this study helpful?

During Yoga Nidra, experienced meditators had a unique neural mechanism that resulted in being aware yet restful, according to the study published in the international journal Scientific Reports by researchers from IIT Delhi, AIIMS Delhi, and Mahajan Imaging.

When we are not focused on the outside world, a Default Mode Network (DMN)—a collection of interconnected brain regions—becomes active.

The IIT Delhi researchers explained that when we daydream, think about ourselves, or just let our minds wander, the Default Mode Network (DMN), which is like the brain's "background mode," starts operating at that time. Compared to novices, the DNM behaves (less connected) in experienced meditators, providing a deep state of relaxation while staying aware, as per the Scientific Research report.

During Yoga Nidra, both novices and experienced meditators showed activity in several parts of their brains in processing movements and language while listening to the guided instructions, according to the study.

The research was interesting because the Thalamus, the region of the brain associated with processing emotions and also involved in controlling sleep, was activated.

