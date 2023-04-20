How to identify red and sweet watermelon without cutting it? Know these 3 ways before buying

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to identify red and sweet watermelon without cutting it?

How to identify red and sweet watermelon: Summer is synonymous with the watermelon season. While you can witness many watermelon vendors on the roadside, it is always a struggle to identify which watermelon is the most red, sweet, and juiciest. Only when a watermelon is sweet, it tastes good. Otherwise, there is no joy in eating watermelon on a summer day. So it is very important to know how to pick the perfect fruit. Here are some tips that help you to identify whether the watermelon is sweet or not.



1. Find heavy and yellow spotted watermelons

The shiny watermelons you see in the market may be as tempting as you think, but they are not really red and sweet. So first of all, choose the heaviest watermelon possible because a watermelon contains an average of 92% water, which is what makes it so juicy. The heavier the watermelon, the more water it has. After that, look for the fruit which is looking pale and blotchy. If the watermelon is ripe, then the field stains should be on it. There should be a large, yellow spot on one side of the watermelon because they take a long time to ripen on the vine and turn yellow.

2. Try hitting the watermelon from the top and hear the deep sound

Another way to find a ripe watermelon is to tap on the top. A ripe watermelon has a deeper sound while an overripe watermelon has a hollow or flat sound. In this way, you can pick a sweet watermelon through its sound.

3. Buy the whole watermelon, not sliced

You have to identify the injection holes in the watermelon you are planning to buy. Sometimes sellers inject watermelon and the holes are clearly visible on it. Also, while buying it, pay attention to the fact that the watermelon is completely whole and correct and not sliced. So, buy the whole watermelon keeping these points in mind.

