How many glasses of lukewarm water should one drink after waking up in the morning? Know benefits

Include one habit in your lifestyle as soon as you wake up in the morning that is to drink lukewarm water. Lukewarm water should be drunk first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Starting the day like this is considered good for health. Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning improves digestion. The body gets detoxed and the toxins accumulated in the body are eliminated. However, you should know the right rules and methods of drinking water in the morning. How many glasses of water should one drink after waking up in the morning? Let us know in detail.

Which water should we drink in the morning - cold or hot?

You do not need to drink 2-3 glasses of water at once. You can finish all the glasses of water by taking a little gap. Water should always be drunk while sitting and sip by sip. Lukewarm water is a must in the morning in any weather. You can eat anything else after half an hour of drinking water.

Benefits of drinking lukewarm water in the morning

First of all, drinking lukewarm water improves digestion. It helps the body break down nutrients.

If you drink a lot of water in the morning, your energy level remains good and you feel energetic throughout the day.

Drinking water in the morning in summer keeps the body hydrated and the long gap of not drinking water overnight is eliminated.

It is beneficial to drink water after waking up in the morning to activate the natural system of the body; it also increases metabolism.

Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning improves the supply of oxygen to the body and brain, which helps the brain function well.

It is also advisable to drink water in the morning to detox the body. This puts less pressure on the liver and kidneys

Drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning is also considered beneficial for the skin. This makes the skin glowing.

How many glasses of water should one drink after waking up in the morning?

First of all, after waking up in the morning, you should drink lukewarm water. If you do not drink water immediately after waking up, then drink at least 2-3 glasses of water after brushing your teeth. It will take some time to make it a habit, but you can make it a habit by drinking 1 glass of water in the morning daily. If you have bed tea, then drink water before that. Drinking lukewarm water clears the stomach and the lack of water in your body is fulfilled in the morning itself.

