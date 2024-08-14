Want to improve digestion? Add THIS fruit to your diet, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Add Karonda to your diet and know the benefits.

Monsoon brings more such vegetables and fruits which have high amounts of vitamin C. If you include seasonal fruits and vegetables in the diet, then it helps to increase the immunity of the body. During the rainy season, it is the season of Karonda, also known as Indian berries. Karonda, which looks smaller than plum in size and is red, green and white, is very sour to eat. Karonda is used as a side dish with vegetables after tempering it. Mix chilli, Karonda and onion, temper it and eat it whenever you want. Eating Karonda strengthens immunity and protects the body from many diseases. Know what are the benefits of eating Karonda daily.

Benefits of eating Karonda

Strong immunity- The risk of viral and many types of infections increases during monsoon. In such a situation, include gooseberry in the diet. Gooseberry contains a good amount of vitamin C, vitamin B and iron. This strengthens the body's immunity and keeps you away from seasonal diseases.

Improves digestion- The digestive system becomes very slow during the rainy season. In such a situation, Karonda works as a diet balancer. It contains a soluble fiber called pectin which helps in keeping your stomach healthy. This strengthens the digestive system.

Control blood pressure- Nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin B and iron are found in Karonda which prove to be good for your heart health. This fruit also helps in reducing high blood pressure. The problem of swelling in the body can also be reduced by eating Karonda.

Reduces stress- Karonda is a fruit of the berry family. It is rich in antioxidants which help in curing your skin and other problems. By eating Karonda, the body gets a good amount of magnesium which helps in relieving stress.

How to eat Karonda?

You can eat Karonda only by tempering it with oil and cumin seeds and asafoetida and when it melts a little. If you want, you can eat it by tempering it with chillies and onions. For this, heat oil in a pan and add chopped onions, green chillies and whole Karonda. Sprinkle turmeric and salt on top and cover it. Turn off the gas when it becomes soft. You can eat it on the side instead of pickle or chutney. Apart from this, you can also eat Karonda by making lonji and pickles.

