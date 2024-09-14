Hindi Diwas 2024: Why is it celebrated on September 14? Know history, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know why Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14.

India doesn't have any official national language; however, the most spoken language here is Hindi. Language helps to break the barrier and reduces the distance between people. Hindi has the status of a mother tongue in India. Hindi Diwas was started so that this language reaches as many people as possible in India. Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14 in India and therefore this day is special for Indians. On this day, events related to Hindi are organised in schools, colleges and many educational institutions. But do you know how Hindi Diwas started? Let us tell you the history and importance of Hindi Diwas and why is Hindi Diwas celebrated on September 14.

When did Hindi Diwas start?

Hindi Diwas started on September 14, 1949. After a long discussion, Hindi in Devanagari script was declared the official language of the country. Let us tell you, the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had selected the date of September 14 for Hindi Diwas. But on the suggestion of the Rashtriya Bhasha Prachar Samiti, Hindi Diwas was celebrated for the first time in 1953. Hindi Diwas was started to make this day special and to increase the importance of Hindi.

Why is Hindi Diwas celebrated?

Hindi Diwas is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the famous Hindi poet Rajendra Singh. Those who have played an important role in getting special status for Hindi include people like Govind Das, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar and Maithili Sharan Gupt.

What is the history and importance of Hindi Diwas?

In the year 1949, the Constituent Assembly recognised Hindi as the official language of India. It was also declared as the official language. It is one of the 22 official languages ​​of the Republic of India. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas every year from 1949. Cultural programs are organised across the country on the occasion of Hindi Diwas to honour the Hindi language and Hindi literature. On this day, ministries, departments, public sector undertakings, national banks and citizens receive awards like Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar and Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar for their significant contribution to the Hindi language.