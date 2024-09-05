Hartalika Teej 2024: Know the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, puja vidhi, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hartalika Teej 2024: Know the date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

Hartalika Teej is one of the most significant festivals observed by Hindu women, particularly in North India. Celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm, it honours the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their husbands, and a harmonious married life. Here’s a comprehensive guide to Hartalika Teej 2024, covering everything from the date and shubh muhurat to the rituals and significance of the festival.

Hartalika Teej 2024: Date and shubh muhurat

In 2024, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Friday, 6th September. This day falls on the Tritiya (third day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada.

Date: September 6, 2024

Pratahkala Hartalika Puja Muhurat: 6:03 AM to 8:34 AM

Duration: 2 Hours 31 Minutes

Tritiya tithi begins: 12:21 PM on September 5, 2024.

Tritiya tithi ends: 3:01 PM on September 6, 2024

Hartalika Teej 2024: History and Significance

The term "Hartalika" originates from the Sanskrit words "Harat," meaning abduction, and "Aalika," meaning female friend. According to legend, Goddess Parvati eloped with Lord Shiva and was immersed in his meditation. Her friends took her to the forests to protect her from a forced marriage to Lord Vishnu, which her father desired. On Hartalika Teej, Parvati crafted an idol of Lord Shiva from clay and worshipped him.

Lord Shiva, pleased with her devotion, promised to marry her, and Parvati's father eventually consented. Observing the Hartalika Teej fast is believed to promptly fulfil devotees' wishes, symbolizing friendship, devotion, and the significance of marital happiness. This makes the festival especially meaningful for married women seeking blessings for their husband's longevity and their own well-being. Women engage in various rituals, including fasting and creating clay or sand idols of Shiva and Parvati, which are then worshipped.

Hartalika Teej 2024: Puja Vidhi

The morning is considered the most auspicious time for performing the Hartalika Teej Puja. However, if it's not possible to conduct the Puja in the morning, the Pradosh Kaal (evening time) is also appropriate. The Puja involves the following steps:

Early Morning Bath: Women begin by taking a bath using a mixture of sesame and amla powder.

Women begin by taking a bath using a mixture of sesame and amla powder. Dressing in Fine Clothes: After the bath, they adorn themselves with fine clothes and jewellery.

After the bath, they adorn themselves with fine clothes and jewellery. Sankalp (Vow): Women make a vow (Sankalp) to observe the Hartalika Vrat to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Women make a vow (Sankalp) to observe the Hartalika Vrat to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Ganesh Puja: The ritual starts with the worship of Lord Ganesh, as he is traditionally worshipped first in Hindu rituals.

The ritual starts with the worship of Lord Ganesh, as he is traditionally worshipped first in Hindu rituals. Shiva-Parvati Puja: The main ceremony includes the Shodashopachara, a sixteen-step worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The main ceremony includes the Shodashopachara, a sixteen-step worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Narration of the Hartalika Story: The story of Hartalika is narrated during the Puja, adding significance to the rituals.

Hartalika Teej 2024: Rituals

The rituals of Hartalika Teej begin with a 16-hour fast observed by married women. They are not allowed to eat or drink anything during this period. The fast is broken on the next day, after offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

On the day of Hartalika Teej, women dress up in traditional attire and decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli. They also perform puja to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.