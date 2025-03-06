Happy Women's Day 2025: Wishes, images, greetings and quotes to share with every lady around you Celebrate the incredible women in your life! Find heartfelt Women's Day wishes, images, greetings, and quotes to share with every special lady around you. Spread love, appreciation, and empowerment on this special day!

Every year on March 8, we celebrate International Women's Day. The day is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a celebration of the strength, fortitude, and unyielding spirit of women all across the world. The inaugural Women's Day was held in the United States on February 28, 1909. The theme for 2025 is 'Accelerate Action,' which emphasises the critical need for gender equality. Every woman, whether she is your mother, sister, friend, or colleague, deserves to be recognised and encouraged on this special day.

To honor the spirit of the day and speed up the journey to gender equality, take advantage of this chance to fully congratulate all of the women in your lives. Here we have compiled some meaningful wishes, messages, and greetings to share with the amazing ladies in your lives.

Happy Women's Day 2025: Wishes and Greetings

To all the incredible women out there, your strength, resilience, and grace inspire me every day. Happy Women’s Day!

Here's to strong women everywhere; may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Wishing you all a very Happy Women's Day!

You are not just amazing today, but every single day. Thank you for being an inspiration to all. Happy Women's Day!

More power to you and all the wonderful ladies out there. Shine bright! Happy Women's Day!

Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and appreciation. Thank you for being strong, kind, and unstoppable. Happy Women's Day!

Happy Women's Day 2025: Images

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Happy Women's Day 2025

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Happy Women's Day 2025

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Happy Women's Day 2025

Happy Women's Day 2025: Quotes

"There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer." - Rihanna

"The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other. Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all, be humble." - Serena Williams

"Today, we are celebrating the strength, determination, and resilience of women everywhere." - Michelle Obama

"I am a woman, and I am a warrior. I will fight for what I believe in, and I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves." - Rani Lakshmibai

"The success of every woman should be an inspiration to another. We should raise each other." - Priyanka Chopra

