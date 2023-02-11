Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, HD Images, Greetings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Promise Day 2023

Happy Promise Day 2023: Promise Day is celebrated as a part of Valentine's Week, on February 11th. It is a day to celebrate the love and affection between partners by making promises to each other. On this day, people promise to strengthen their relationships and work on love and commitment. People exchange gifts, cards, and messages to mark the occasion. To help you express your love and commitment in words, we bring to you a special list of wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook and statues to make your promise day a happy one indeed.

Happy Promise Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings

The relation between two hearts is called love, but the relation between two heart beats is called true love. I promise to be your true and forever love. Happy Promise Day!

With every heartbeat, I will love you more and more, After so many years of togetherness, It's my promise to you, my love. Happy Promise Day, Beautiful!

As long as the sun shines bright, the stars twinkle in the night, I will only be yours forever. Happy Promise Day!!!

Forever is neither today nor tomorrow...

But it is a lifetime.

And I promise to love you forever...

HAPPY PROMISE DAY, sweetheart!

True love always asks for commitment and trust. I promise you that I'll never disappoint you. Happy Promise Day!

On this Promise Day, I promise to love you more each passing day, to support you in all your dreams, and to be your rock through life's storms.

I promise to love and cherish you, today, tomorrow and always. Happy Promise Day!

A promise made is a debt unpaid - Robert W. Service

A promise made is a responsibility assumed, and a responsibility fulfilled is a promise kept - Steve Maraboli

The promise given was a necessity of the past: the word broken is a necessity of the present- Niccolo Machiavelli

Promises are only as strong as the person who gives them- Steve Maraboli

A promise made is a debt unpaid- Robert W. Servic

Happy Promise Day 2023: HD Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Promise Day

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Promise Day

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Promise Day

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Promise Day

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHappy Promise Day

Read More Lifestyle News