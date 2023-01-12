Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages, Quotes, HD Images to share

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Lohri 2023 wishes

Happy Lohri 2023: Get your traditional outfits ready because it's Lohri time! Get ready to have a fun dance night with your loved ones around a bonfire as the first festival of the year 2023 is here. This year Lohri will be celebrated on January 13. Originally celebrated in Punjab and neighbouring places, the festival of Lohri marks the end of the winter solstice. Not just in Punjab or Northern India, but the festival is also celebrated in foreign counties with pomp and enthusiasm. On this day, people express gratitude to God and pray for a good harvest. Those celebrating, meet their loved ones and enjoy around the bonfire by offering peanuts, popcorn and revri in it. Later, these are distributed and consumed as 'prasad.'

Also Read | Lohri 2023: Is the Hindu festival on January 13 or 14? Know puja time, vidhi, history & significance

Also Read | Lohri 2023: Best cities to visit in India to celebrate the auspicious festival

Celebrate Lohri with your loved ones by sending Best Wishes, Facebook, WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Quotes, Images:

Lohri 2023 Messages, Best Wishes & Quotes:

May you enjoy this festival with lots of singing and dancing, enjoyment and merriment…. Wishing you lots of smiles and success this Lohri.

Meethe gur mein mil gaya til,Udi patang aur khil gaya dil,Aapke jeevan mein aaye har din sukh aur shanti,Wish you a very Happy Lohri!

Isse pehle ki Lohri ki shaam ho jaye, Mera SMS auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,Aur saare mobile network jam ho jaye,Aapko Lohri ki bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Happy Lohri!

May the pious fire of Lohri end all the negativities around you and bring purity and positivity in your life…. Best wishes on Lohri to you and your family.

Sardi ki thartharahat mein,moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,Lohri mubaarak ho aapko..dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam, Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam. Happy Lohri !!

May the celebrations of Lohri be the brightest and the happiest for all of us. Wishing a blessed Lohri to my dear ones.

The festival of Lohri inspires us to always put in the best of our efforts so that we can enjoy the fruits of our hard work later….. Best wishes on Lohri to you.

May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri to one and all!

Lohri 2023 HD Images and Wallpapers:

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Lohri 2023 wishes

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Lohri 2023 wishes

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Lohri 2023 wishes

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Lohri 2023 wishes

Image Source : INDIA TVHappy Lohri 2023 wishes

Read More Lifestyle News