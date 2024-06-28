Hair damage due to rainwater? 5 tips to protect your locks during monsoon

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 monsoon hair care tips to protect your locks

The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat but can wreak havoc on your hair. The high humidity and constant exposure to rainwater can lead to frizz, dullness, and even hair fall if not properly managed. Here are five essential tips to help you protect your locks during the rainy season:

Keep Your Hair Dry: One of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect your hair during monsoon is to keep it dry as much as possible. Use an umbrella or a raincoat hood to shield your hair from direct contact with rainwater. If your hair does get wet, dry it gently with a soft towel as soon as you can. Use a Water-Resistant Hair Serum or Oil: Applying a water-resistant hair serum or oil before stepping out in the rain can create a protective barrier for your hair. Look for products that contain ingredients like silicone or argan oil, which can help repel water and prevent frizz. Shampoo and Condition Regularly: During the monsoon, your scalp tends to become more oily due to the humidity, which can attract dirt and pollutants. Shampoo your hair regularly with a mild, sulfate-free shampoo to keep your scalp clean. Follow up with a hydrating conditioner to maintain moisture balance and prevent dryness. Avoid Heat Styling: Heat styling tools like blow dryers and straighteners can further dry out your hair during the monsoon season. Opt for air drying your hair whenever possible to minimise damage. If you must use heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant spray beforehand to reduce the risk of heat damage. Tie Your Hair Up: Keeping your hair tied up in a loose bun or braid can help prevent tangling and breakage caused by wind and rain. This also reduces the surface area exposed to rainwater, minimising frizz and maintaining your hairstyle for longer.

By following these simple monsoon hair care tips, you can protect your locks from rainwater damage and maintain healthy, beautiful hair throughout the rainy season. Remember, a little extra care goes a long way in preserving your hair's natural shine and strength.

ALSO READ: Want to control hair fall? Try kalonji, curry leaves and rice mask; know how to make it