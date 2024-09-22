Guru Nanak Dev Death Anniversary 2024: 5 lesser-known facts about the founder of Sikhism

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Guru Nanak Dev Death Anniversary 2024

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus, known worldwide for his motto of equality, humility, and devotion to one God. The death anniversary of Guru Sahib, observed on September 22, is also known as Jyoti Jot Diwas when he left his mortal body. This day coincides with a period of remembering and contemplation by millions of Sikhs and many others who admire his preachings. Here are five lesser-known facts related to this great spiritual helmsman as the world observes Guru Nanak Dev's death anniversary.

1. Guru Nanak’s Early Spiritual Inclination

As a child, Guru Nanak was very spiritual and mystic. Born in 1469 in Rai Bhoi di Talwandi (modern times Nankana Sahib in Pakistan), he received little to no interest in the conventional path of education or career. Much time was spent pondering on the divine and starting serious questions regarding the nature of existence and spirituality. It is these early experiences with mysticism that provided the ground for his teachings later on.

2. The Famous Disappearance at 30

When he was 30 years old, Guru Nanak disappeared for three days during a river bath and many people thought that he had drowned. Upon returning, Guru Nanak declared that "There is no Hindu, there is no Muslim" and that humankind should be unified, not divided, by religious labels. This, in fact, marked the beginning of his life as a spiritual leader, solemnly affirming the unity of God and, equally so, the brotherhood of man.

3. Extensive Travels to Spread His Message

Large-scale travels undertaken by Guru Nanak are known as Udasis with a view to propagate the message of truth, equality, and justice. It is believed that he traveled not only across India but also to places that fell in Sri Lanka, Tibet, Afghanistan, and the Arabian Peninsula. In the trips, while being exposed to several cultures, he also exchanged views with people from various cultural and religious backgrounds, thereby advocating universal brotherhood and tolerance.

4. Interaction with Other Religious Leaders

Most peculiar in the life of Guru Nanak was the discourses that he held with exponents of various faiths. He debated with Hindu, Muslim, and Jain scholars and invariably brought out the core mystic message of unity and belief in one formless God. He never believed in the rigid rituals of religion but in purity of heart and direct connection with the Divine.

5. His Teachings Compiled into the Guru Granth Sahib

Though Guru Nanak himself did not compile his teachings into a scripture, his hymns, known as Shabads, form a significant part of the Guru Granth Sahib-the holy book of the Sikhs. Essentially, his songs are dealings with selflessness, service, and surrender to will. The successors, especially Guru Arjan Dev, compiled the Guru Granth Sahib, which still guides the Sikhs all over the world.

