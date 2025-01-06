Golden Globes 2025: Emma Stone to Selena Gomez, best beauty looks of the night

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Best beauty looks of Golden Globes 2025.

It was one of those nights to remember: Golden Globes 2025 for amazing performances and jaw-dropping fashion, but especially for the stunning beauty looks seen on the red carpet. The stars really brought their A-game with hair and makeup, and some were absolutely sure-fire standouts that stole the show. From bold and dramatic to elegant and understated, the best beauty looks of the night were all different styles and techniques. Vibrant colours, intricate hairstyles, and flawless skin all made it so hard to pick just one favourite. Celebrities like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Emma Stone left everyone in awe with their impeccable beauty looks on the red carpet.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone

According to Glamour reports, in response to speculation that she had shaved her head for a future part last year, Stone revealed a wispy pixie cut with her signature red hair dyed by Schwarzkopf Professional and Tracey Cunningham. She added rosy cheeks and lips to finish the ensemble.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

We are totally on board with Kidman's hair trend. Hairstylist Adir Abergel used Denman brushes, Bellami hair extensions, Kristin Ess hair hot tools, and Virtue products for XXL volume. Manicurist Thuy Nguyen used two coats of Aprés Nail Returning Horizon and the Non-Wipe Glossy Top Gelcoat to create the ideal nude nail.

Zendaya

Zendaya

The Challengers star's sleek Old Hollywood haircut went classic. She wore bronze makeup and what looked to be redder hair to go with her copper outfit. GHD hair tools, Nexxus Epic Shine Anti Humidity Spray, and Bellami Hair's Silk Seam Clip-In Extensions were utilized by hairdresser Coree Moreno to achieve her voluminous haircut.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Gomez's beautiful skin, rosy lips, and Old Hollywood hairstyle make her look like a movie star. To get the look, hairstylist Renato Campora utilized GHD hair tools and Great Lengths Essenza Aria Tape-In Extensions. Gomez chose a French manicure by manicurist Tom Bachik using Olive & June nail lacquer to stay true to her timeless style.

Before applying a complete face of (what else?) Rare Beauty, makeup artist Hung Vanngo prepared her complexion using SK-II skincare products. Vanngo used the Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm in Nearly Rose, the Kind Words Matte Lipstick in Lively, and the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in Happy to her flushed cheeks and lips.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande

Grande maintained her Glinda-esque beauty with doe-eyed lashes and a little pink wash over the lids. The look was completed with an updo reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Zendaya to Ariana Grande, check who wore what on the red carpet