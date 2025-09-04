Giorgio Armani, Italian fashion mogul, passes away at 91 Fashion icon Giorgio Armani has passed away at 91, marking the end of an era. Known as “King Giorgio,” he built a global luxury empire synonymous with elegance, minimalism, and design innovation. Reflecting on his life, legacy, and impact.

New Delhi:

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer and founder of the Armani Group, passed away at the age of 91 in Milan. He was surrounded by his loved ones. According to a press release from the fashion house, he remained involved in the collections and many ongoing projects until his final days.

Known globally for his minimalist style and elegant vision, Armani built a fashion empire that spanned clothing, accessories, fragrances, interiors, and even luxury hotels. For over five decades, he shaped Milan into a fashion capital, admired for his ability “to connect with everyone” while never losing sight of his Italian roots.

Who was Giorgio Armani?

Giorgio Armani was born on 11 July 1934 in Piacenza, Italy, and went on to become one of the most influential fashion designers in the world. After working briefly in medicine and photography, he entered the fashion industry as a window dresser and buyer before moving into design.

In 1975, he co-founded Armani S.p.A., which grew into a global powerhouse spanning ready-to-wear clothing, haute couture, accessories, fragrances, cosmetics, interiors, and even luxury hotels. His soft-shouldered suits, clean cuts, and minimalist elegance revolutionised men’s and women’s wardrobes alike, earning him the nickname “King Giorgio.”

Armani’s work left an indelible mark on Hollywood, most famously when Richard Gere wore his suits in American Gigolo (1980). Over the years, his designs graced the red carpets of Cannes, the Oscars, and beyond, dressing stars like Cate Blanchett, Beyoncé, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Armani family: official statement

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the Armani Group said in a statement, describing the founder as “a tireless driving force.”

“In this company, we have always felt like part of a family,” read a statement provided by the brand on behalf of its family and employees. “Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

Final farewell in Milan

The funeral home will be set up from Saturday, September 6, to Sunday, September 7, at the Armani/Teatro on Via Bergognone 59 in Milan. The funeral will take place privately, in line with Armani’s personal wishes.