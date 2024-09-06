Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: When to bring Ganesh idol at home? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, knowledge, and prosperity, this festival holds deep cultural and religious significance. In 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed with great fervour across India. Here's everything you need to know about this auspicious festival, including the date, shubh muhurat (auspicious timings), city-wise visarjan schedules, rituals, and more.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date and shubh muhurat
Ganesh Chaturthi, also referred to as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chavithi, or Vinayagar Chaturthi, has a unique occurrence this year, as it might be celebrated on two different days. There's some uncertainty regarding whether the festival falls on September 6 or 7, since the Chaturthi tithi begins on September 6 and extends into the following day. However, according to Drik Panchang, the official celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Date: September 7, 2024
Chaturthi tithi begins: 03:01 PM on September 06, 2024
Chaturthi tithi ends: 05:37 PM on September 07, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat: From 10:30 A.M to 12:59 PM on September 7, 2024
Ganesh Visarjan: September 17, 2024
Devotees should avoid sighting the moon a day before Ganesh Sthapana: From 03:01 P.M to 07:49 PM on September 6, 2024
Avoid Moon Sighting: From 08:44 AM to 08:22 PM on September 7, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Significance
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesha is revered as the harbinger of good fortune, success, and wisdom. The festival's significance lies in celebrating new beginnings and overcoming obstacles. It is also a time to reflect on spiritual growth, prosperity, and happiness.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rituals
The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi involves various rituals that devotees follow with devotion and dedication:
- Ganesh Sthapana: The beautifully crafted idol of Lord Ganesha is placed on a raised platform in homes or public pandals. The installation is done during the auspicious muhurat.
- Pran Pratishtha: This involves invoking the presence of Lord Ganesha into the idol through mantras and puja rituals.
- Shodashopachara Puja: This 16-step puja includes offering items like fruits, flowers, coconut, modaks, durva grass, and sandalwood paste to the idol, followed by the chanting of prayers and mantras.
- Aarti and Bhajans: Morning and evening aartis are performed, accompanied by devotional songs and hymns in praise of Lord Ganesha.
- Prasad Offering: Modak, a sweet dumpling believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favourite, is offered as prasad, along with other sweets like laddu, pedha, and fruits.
- Ganesh Visarjan: After the completion of the festival, the idol is immersed in water as part of the visarjan ritual, symbolising the cycle of birth, life, and death.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Puja Samagri
To perform Ganesh Puja, the following items are essential for the rituals:
- Chowki (Platform): A clean, decorated surface on which to place the idol.
- Yellow and Red Cloth: Sacred cloth used to cover the platform and drape around the idol.
- The idol of Lord Ganesha: The central figure for the worship.
- Betel Nut and Betel Leaves: Offered during the rituals.
- Laddoos and Modak: Traditional sweets, with Modak being especially favoured by Lord Ganesha.
- Durva Grass: A significant offering to Lord Ganesha.
- Coconut and Seasonal Fruits: Presented to the deity during the ceremony.
- Incense Sticks and Lamps: To create a sacred environment.
- Matches, Vermilion, and Flowers: Necessary for various rituals.
- Kalash (Sacred Pot): Symbolising abundance, used in the rituals.
- Garlands and Flowers: For decorating the idol and Puja space.
- Eyeliner, Camphor, Turmeric: Used for rituals and to embellish the idol.