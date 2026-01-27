The Gamosa explained: Meaning, history and its place in Assamese life Following controversy involving Rahul Gandhi at a Republic Day event, attention has turned to the gamosa. We look at what the traditional Assamese cloth represents, its historical roots, and why its use in public settings carries deep cultural meaning in Assam.

The gamosa has entered the spotlight again, this time through a political controversy that followed the President of India’s ‘At Home’ reception after the Republic Day parade. The Bharatiya Janata Party accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of declining to wear an Assamese gamosa when it was offered to him at the event, calling the act insensitive and insulting to Assamese culture. The Congress rejected the allegation and said the incident was being misrepresented.

The exchange quickly travelled beyond party lines. In Assam, especially, it reopened a deeper conversation. About respect. About context. And about why a seemingly simple piece of cloth can carry such weight when it appears in public view.

Meaning of the gamosa

On the surface, the gamosa is easy to describe. A rectangular piece of white cotton. Red borders. Often woven with simple motifs. But in Assam, it rarely stays at the surface.

The gamosa is understood as a symbol of honour and identity. It is offered to welcome guests. Given to elders. Draped during moments of recognition or gratitude. The gesture matters as much as the object. Sometimes more. Because the gamosa is not treated as decoration. It is handled with care, shaped by custom rather than instruction. An expression of respect, passed on quietly.

History of the gamosa

The gamosa’s story goes back centuries. References to similar ceremonial cloths appear in medieval Assamese literature and religious traditions, particularly those linked to the Vaishnavite Bhakti movement led by Srimanta Sankardeva. Over time, these practices helped settle the gamosa into both spiritual and social life.

Traditionally, it was woven at home, using locally grown cotton. Patterns differed across regions and communities, but the idea remained steady. Cleanliness. Simplicity. Dignity. As Assamese society changed, the gamosa travelled with it. From daily use to ritual space. From private homes to public ceremonies. Its meaning did not need reinvention. It carried itself forward.

Place of the gamosa in Assamese life

In Assam, the gamosa turns up at moments that matter. During Bihu. At religious gatherings. In community halls. On stages where artists, scholars and guests are honoured.

Many homes keep gamosas folded away, brought out only when needed. Not for display. For meaning. That familiarity explains why debates around its use feel personal. The gamosa is not seen as a prop or costume. It is a marker of shared memory, shaped by repetition, care and understanding.