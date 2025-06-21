From Painkillers to Pranayama: Expert shares natural relief techniques for chronic headaches An expert shares natural relief techniques, including pranayama and other holistic approaches, to help alleviate chronic headaches, offering an alternative to relying on painkillers.

New Delhi:

Pranayama — derived from prana (life force) and ayama (expansion) — is not just breathwork but a spiritual and physiological technique to regulate energy and calm the nervous system. Controlled breathing can reduce sympathetic nervous system overactivity, lower cortisol (stress hormone) levels, and increase oxygen to the brain — all of which help ease headache symptoms.

1. Chandra Anulom Vilom Pranayama (left nostril breathing)

Sit comfortably in any meditative posture—preferably siddhasana, vajrasana or sukhasana.

Use the nasikagra mudra

Gently press the right nostril closed with your right thumb and breathe in through the left nostril.

Then, use your ring finger to close the left nostril and exhale through the right.

Repeat the process alternately for 5–10 minutes.

Make sure to inhale and exhale deeply, and the awareness should be on your breath to calm down your nervous system.

Benefits:

Balances the hemispheres of the brain.

Reduces stress and anxiety, which are known triggers of headaches.

It prevents vascular headaches by improving the oxygenation of the cells.

2. Sheetali Pranayama (cooling breath)

Sit with a straight spine.

Roll your tongue into a tube shape and inhale deeply through the opening.

Then close the mouth and slowly breathe out through the nose.

Repeat for 5 minutes.

Benefits:

Reduces body heat and inflammation, particularly beneficial during hormonal or heat-triggered headaches.

Induces calmness and activates the parasympathetic nervous system.

3. Bhramari (humming bee breath)

Sit comfortably.

Close your eyes; gently plug your ears with your thumbs.

Inhale, and while exhaling, make a low-pitched humming sound.

Repeat for 6–7 rounds.

Benefits:

Calms the mind and reduces sensory overload.

Proven to reduce the frequency and intensity of tension-type headaches

Conclusion

Yoga teaches us that true healing arises when we restore the rhythm between body, breath, and consciousness. Through practices like pranayama, we move from suppression to transformation — addressing the roots rather than symptoms. By embracing these natural techniques, we empower our nervous system to self-regulate and create a sanctuary within.

As stated in Patanjali’s Yoga Sutra, “Yogas chitta vritti nirodhah” — Yoga is the calming of the mind's fluctuations. It is within this calm that true healing starts.

ALSO READ: The Eagle's Pose: How 'Garudasana' supports joint mobility and stability