Feeling hungry at work? 5 yummy snacks you can make in your office microwave

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 yummy snacks you can make in your office microwave

We’ve all been there during mid-afternoon hits, and so does the hunger. Instead of reaching for a boring snack or, worse, vending machine junk food, why not whip up something tasty and satisfying in your office microwave? From microwave mug omelette to microwave popcorn, here are five easy and delicious snacks you can make in just a few minutes.

1. Microwave Mug Omelette

Ingredients:

2 eggs

2 tablespoons milk

Salt and pepper to taste

A handful of diced vegetables (like bell peppers, spinach, or tomatoes)

Shredded cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Crack the eggs into a microwave-safe mug and whisk with a fork.

Add milk, salt, and pepper, and mix well.

Stir in the diced vegetables and cheese if using.

Microwave on high for 1-2 minutes, stopping every 30 seconds to stir, until the eggs are fully cooked.

Enjoy your fluffy and protein-packed omelette straight from the mug.

2. Microwave Nachos

Ingredients:

Tortilla chips

Shredded cheese

Salsa

Optional toppings: sliced jalapeños, olives, sour cream, guacamole

Instructions:

Spread a layer of tortilla chips on a microwave-safe plate.

Sprinkle shredded cheese evenly over the chips.

Microwave on high for 30-60 seconds, or until the cheese is melted.

Top with salsa and any other desired toppings.

Dig into these crunchy, cheesy nachos.

3. Microwave Sweet Potato Chips

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Thinly slice the sweet potato using a mandoline or a sharp knife.

Toss the slices in a little olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Arrange the slices in a single layer on a microwave-safe plate.

Microwave on high for 3-5 minutes, flipping halfway through, until the chips are crispy.

Enjoy these healthier, homemade chips.

4. Microwave Popcorn

Ingredients:

1/4 cup popcorn kernels

1 brown paper lunch bag

Salt and butter (optional)

Instructions:

Pour the popcorn kernels into the brown paper bag.

Fold the top of the bag over twice to seal it.

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, or until there’s a 2-second gap between pops.

Carefully open the bag (watch out for steam) and season with salt and butter if desired.

Munch on this classic, light snack.

5. Microwave Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

1 apple, peeled, cored, and sliced

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon oats

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

Place the apple slices in a microwave-safe bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix the butter, brown sugar, oats, and cinnamon.

Sprinkle the mixture over the apples.

Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, or until the apples are tender.

Enjoy this warm and comforting dessert.

These quick and easy microwave snacks are perfect for satisfying your hunger at work. They’re not only delicious but also much healthier than many store-bought options. Happy snacking!

ALSO READ: Curd with Salt vs Curd with Sugar: Which combination is healthier?