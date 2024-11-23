Fed up with removing lint from woollen clothes? Follow THESE easy tricks to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Fed up with removing lint from woollen clothes?

It is very important to take proper care of winter clothes. Due to carelessness clothes start getting lint. Sleeping wearing woolen clothes in winter causes lint the fastest. Sometimes lint comes out due to not using good detergent or not washing clothes properly. Due to this, even new clothes start looking like old. Today we are telling you an easy way to remove lint from winter clothes. By using these things, you can make your woolen clothes look like new.

How to remove lint from woolen clothes?

Remove with a comb - You can use a thin comb to clean the lint on woolen clothes. Just like you comb your hair, comb the woolen clothes in the same way. This will get the lint stuck in the comb and will come out easily. Comb the clothes wherever you see lint. Use a razor - Use a razor to clean woollen clothes. Often old razors are found in the house. Clean the woollen clothes with this. Use the razor in the same way as you use it on your face to shave. This will quickly clean the wool on the clothes. Remove with iron - Use iron to remove lint from woolen clothes. This reduces the lint of woolen clothes to a great extent. Ironing burns the lint on the clothes. This way you can remove them easily. Use of lint remover - Nowadays lint removers have also started coming in the market to remove lint from woolen clothes. Using them, you can easily remove lint from any cloth. This is the best. To use it, press and rotate the lint remover on the woolen cloth. This will remove all the lint easily.

