Facing trouble cleaning air fryer grease? This kitchen staple is all you need to remove the stubborn grease

This kitchen staple is all you need to remove stubborn grease from air fryer

Cleaning appliances can be really difficult because you can't immerse them in water or add water to them as doing so can damage the item beyond repair. Hence, it is important that you resort to tips and tricks that can help to clean the appliances easily. One such appliance is the air fryer.

While it might seem that it is easy to clean an air fryer, however, it is not. Cooking food in an air fryer makes the air fryer greasy and it is important that you clean it well. If you don't clean your air fryer, it might affect your food eventually. Now if you're wondering how to clean the air fryer, we have a solution for you.

Kirsten White who is a content creator regularly shares cleaning tips on Instagram. White in one of her videos shared how to clean an air fryer. The text on her video said, "Tried and tested: this air fryer cleaning hack and it works like magic."

In the caption she wrote, "Air fryer cleaning made easy."

In the video, she shows that two dishwasher tablets is all you need to clean the baskets of your air fryer. She uses two tablets for two of her baskets. She adds one dishwasher tablet to each of the baskets and to it, she adds, boiling water. Then, you need to leave it for 10 minutes and then wash the baskets with clean water. No scrubbing required.

The caption further explained, "Two dishwasher tablets, boiling water, leave for 10 minutes—that’s it! Saves so much time and effort. Just rinse thoroughly after! No scrubbing required!!"

Several users loved this hack and the video has garnered more than 269K views. If you're someone trying to clean a greasy air fryer, here's the solution for you, a dishwasher tablet.

