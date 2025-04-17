Easter 2025: When will Good Friday, Easter Sunday and other holy days be celebrated? Check dates Easter 2025 is just around the corner. Know the dates for Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. Plan your celebrations and activities for this significant Christian holiday.

Easter is one of the most important celebrations in the Christian calendar, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the triumph of life over death. Unlike holidays with fixed dates, Easter changes each year depending on the lunar calendar. In 2025, Easter and the days leading up to it fall in April. Here's a full breakdown of when each of the key holy days will be observed and what they represent.

Good Friday – April 18, 2025

Good Friday is a solemn day marking the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Christians observe this day through prayer, fasting, and attending church services. It’s a time of mourning, reflection, and gratitude for the sacrifice made on the cross.

Holy Saturday – April 19, 2025

Holy Saturday is the day Jesus lay in the tomb, a quiet and contemplative day in the Christian tradition. It is often marked by an Easter Vigil service after sunset, symbolising the transition from darkness to light.

Easter Sunday – April 20, 2025

The most joyous day of the Christian calendar, Easter Sunday celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Churches are filled with flowers, music, and celebrations as believers rejoice in the promise of eternal life and renewal.

Easter Monday – April 21, 2025

While not a religious requirement, Easter Monday is a public holiday in many countries, giving people time to continue the celebration with family gatherings, special meals, and community events.

Why does Easter change every year?

Easter Sunday is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox (around March 21). That’s why the date can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25.

In 2025, the full moon falls on April 13, which makes April 20 the date for Easter Sunday. Whether you're planning a family gathering, attending church services, or simply enjoying the spring season, knowing these dates can help you prepare for this meaningful time of year.

