Dussehra 2024: When is Vijayadashami? Date, muhurat, significance, rituals and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dussehra 2024: When is Vijayadashami?

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is considered one of the three most auspicious dates of the year. This year the festival of Vijayadashami, a symbol of victory, will be celebrated on October 12. According to the Puranas, this festival is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Lord Shri Rama over Ravana. Dussehra is celebrated as Dashain in Nepal. On the day of Vijayadashami, there is a provision to worship weapons along with Aparajita and Shami. On this day, Lord Rama, Mata Sita, Laxman ji, and Bajrangbali are worshipped.

Here's the auspicious muhurat, significance, rituals and all you need to know about this Dusshera:

Dussehra 2024: Auspicious Muhurat

Every year, the festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashami is celebrated on the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. According to the Hindu calendar, this year the Dashami Tithi will begin on October 12 at 10:58 am. The Dashami Tithi will end on October 13 at 9:08 am. On the day of Dussehra, the Vijay Muhurta will be from 2:03 pm to 2:49 pm. People can worship Lord Ram in this Muhurta. The time for afternoon worship will be from 1:17 pm to 3:35 pm. On the day of Vijayadashami, there is also a law to worship the weapons related to your work. Doing any special work on this day ensures your victory.

Ravana Dahan Muhurta – 12 October 2024 from 5:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Vijayadashami Shastra Pujan Muhurta – 12 October 2024 from 2:02 pm to 2:48 pm

Dussehra 2024: Significance

According to religious beliefs, Lord Rama killed Lanka King Ravana on the Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. Lord Rama chose the path of truth in every situation. On the other hand, Ravana was surrounded by evils despite being a great scholar. This is the reason that when the war took place between Lord Rama and Ravana after Sita's abduction, Ravana was defeated despite having a huge army. It is said that from then on the tradition of celebrating Vijayadashami or Dussehra festival, a symbol of the victory of good over evil, started.

On the day of Dussehra, Ravana's effigy is also burnt in many places. In this way, goodness is established in the world by eradicating evil. The purpose of celebrating Dussehra every year is to give the message of truth, religion, and goodness to the people.

Dussehra 2024: Rituals

On Vijayadashami, numerous ceremonies are performed, each with its meaning. Some of the prominent are as follows:

Shami Puja: Devotees honor the Shami tree, which is considered sacred in the Hindu religion. The tree is supposed to have witnessed the Pandavas' banishment during the Mahabharata and serves as a symbol of victory.

Aparajita Puja: The term "Aparajita" means "invincible," and this ceremony is dedicated to Goddess Aparajita, a form of Durga, to obtain her blessings for success and protection.

Seema Avalanghan (हीमोल्लंघन): This ancient ceremony entails symbolically crossing the limits of one's hamlet or city to reflect the conquering of new territory or personal victories. It represents broadening one's horizons and accepting new opportunities.

ALSO READ: Happy Durga Ashtami, Navami 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with family