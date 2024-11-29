Doing THIS one thing before drinking tea or coffee can help eliminate few health issues from body

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK The benefits of drinking this before consuming tea or coffee.

In winter, people drink more tea and coffee. When one feels cold, the first thing that comes to mind is hot tea. However, drinking too much tea and coffee is harmful. Excess caffeine can increase many problems in the body. If you want to avoid the harm of tea and coffee, then do this one thing. Whenever you drink tea or coffee, drink 1 glass of water 5-10 minutes before that. This will prevent tea and coffee from having a bad effect on your health. Know why you should drink water before drinking tea.

Why should we drink water before drinking tea and coffee?

The body remains hydrated- Always drink 1 or half a glass of water before drinking tea or coffee. This can reduce the harm caused by tea and coffee. The body remains hydrated and water flushes out harmful elements.

Acidity will be reduced- When you drink tea or coffee on an empty stomach or when you are dehydrated, it can increase the problem of gas and acidity. But when you drink water before tea or coffee, it reduces acidity. The acidity in the body is reduced.

Eliminate the problem of ulcers- Tea and coffee are considered high-acid foods. If you drink tea and coffee on an empty stomach, it increases the risk of ulcers. But many problems can be solved by drinking water first.

Teeth will remain healthy- Drinking water before tea and coffee protects the teeth. These caffeine-containing things contain a chemical called tannin which starts forming a layer on the teeth and causes bad odor. But this problem can be reduced by drinking water.

