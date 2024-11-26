Navjot Singh Sidhu drinks tea with THESE spices in the morning, know how to make it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Navjot Singh Sidhu drinks this herbal tea in the morning.

Most people start their day with milk tea. But recently when Navjot Singh Sidhu shared the news of his wife being cancer-free with the media, he told how some Ayurvedic herbs and lifestyle played an important role in the fight against cancer. Navjot Singh Sidhu said that after waking up in the morning, he and his wife drink healthy herbal tea instead of tea with sugar and milk. This tea is prepared with added cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, and jaggery. Do you know how to make clove cardamom and jaggery tea?

Navjot Singh Sidhu said that after long fasting, he first drinks lemon water in the morning. After that he drinks herbal tea. Navjot Singh Sidhu says that there is no need to give sugary sweet tea to the body as soon as you wake up in the morning. Instead, drink tea made from different herbs. This tea will help you lose weight. Drinking this tea will remove the toxins accumulated in the body. This helps in detoxifying the body.

How to make clove, cardamom, cinnamon and jaggery tea

First of all, put 2 cups of water to boil in a pan. When the water starts boiling, add 2-3 cloves, and 2-3 cardamoms in it. You can add ground cinnamon powder or 2 pieces of cinnamon to it. Let everything boil well. If you want, you can also add basil leaves to it. When about half of the water remains, add 1 small piece of jaggery in it. Drink this tea hot in the morning.

Benefits of clove, cardamom, cinnamon and jaggery tea

This tea will give you relief from cold and cough in winter. Drinking tea with cloves, cardamom, cinnamon and jaggery cures throat infection. Anti-inflammatory properties are found in this tea. Which reduces inflammation in the body. This herbal tea also proves to be effective in weight loss. Drinking this tea does not cause problems of gas, acidity and bloating.

