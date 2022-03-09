DIY Wine Bottle Craft: Quirky decor to planters, awesome ways to use your old glass bottles

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STARVEDPOET Reuse your wine bottles in the most beautiful ways

If you are one of those who cannot end the night without cherishing a glass of wine along with good music and great company, you must have many empty discarded wine bottles in your storeroom. It's time to put them to use and bring out your creativity. Old wine bottles make for a beautiful decoration on your bedside tables or work best as planters on your balcony. They not just uplift the area but also add charm to it.

Many people love reusing their discarded wine bottles by painting them. From elegant textures, classy designs to quirky faces, they make the best canvas to showcase your artistic side.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAVANNAH_SIERRA_ART Painted wine bottles

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIY_DAR_C Use wine bottles for Halloween decoration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MESSY_YET_CREATIVE Beautiful textures on wine bottles

Another great way to put your old wine bottles to use is by lighting them up. Inserting the string of common rice light also makes for a gorgeous decor.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWEET_HOME_CREATIONS_BY_ILY Wine bottle with lights

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAUGHANDLEARNKIDS Reuse wine bottle with sparkly lights

If you are not the creative type and wouldn't want to paint, you can still use your wine bottle as beautiful planters. Those green transparent bottles look gorgeous with some indoor plants or hanging by a wall.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEWILDRAMP Wine bottle planters

Image Source : INSTA/NATURALANNIEESSENTIALS,SEAOFBLISS_ Best wine bottle planter ideas

Happy Decorating!