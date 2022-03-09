DIY Wine Bottle Craft: Quirky decor to planters, awesome ways to use your old glass bottles

Wednesday, March 09, 2022
     
India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
Published on: March 09, 2022 16:45 IST
Reuse your wine bottles in the most beautiful ways
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STARVEDPOET

If you are one of those who cannot end the night without cherishing a glass of wine along with good music and great company, you must have many empty discarded wine bottles in your storeroom. It's time to put them to use and bring out your creativity. Old wine bottles make for a beautiful decoration on your bedside tables or work best as planters on your balcony. They not just uplift the area but also add charm to it. 

Many people love reusing their discarded wine bottles by painting them. From elegant textures, classy designs to quirky faces, they make the best canvas to showcase your artistic side.

India Tv - Painted wine bottles

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAVANNAH_SIERRA_ART

Painted wine bottles

India Tv - Use wine bottles for Halloween decoration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIY_DAR_C

Use wine bottles for Halloween decoration

India Tv - Beautiful textures on wine bottles

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MESSY_YET_CREATIVE

Beautiful textures on wine bottles

Another great way to put your old wine bottles to use is by lighting them up. Inserting the string of common rice light also makes for a gorgeous decor.

India Tv - Wine bottle with lights

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWEET_HOME_CREATIONS_BY_ILY

Wine bottle with lights

India Tv - Reuse wine bottle with sparkly lights

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAUGHANDLEARNKIDS

Reuse wine bottle with sparkly lights

If you are not the creative type and wouldn't want to paint, you can still use your wine bottle as beautiful planters. Those green transparent bottles look gorgeous with some indoor plants or hanging by a wall.

India Tv - Wine bottle planters

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEWILDRAMP

Wine bottle planters

India Tv - Best wine bottle planter ideas

Image Source : INSTA/NATURALANNIEESSENTIALS,SEAOFBLISS_

Best wine bottle planter ideas

Happy Decorating!

