Diwali 2023: Check city-wise laksmi Ganesh puja timings

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL This auspicious time for Lakshmi puja in Bengaluru is from 06:03 pm to 08:05 pm

Diwali! The festival of lights is celebrated every year when the new moon date of Kartik month comes. On this day, people decorate their houses, light lamps and pray for happiness and peace. Goddess Lakshmi is also worshiped on this day along Shri Ganesh puja. Most of the people perform puja bon this day according to the subh muhurat. Many times there is confusion regarding the auspicious time. The reason for this is that there is slight change in the Muhurta according to the cities. Therefore here we are telling you the auspicious time according to the city.

Also Read: Why are pets scared of firecrackers? 5 ways to calm them during festivities

Diwali lakshmi puja time at Delhi: Delhiites, the time of Diwali puja in your city is from 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm. If you live in Delhi then it will be auspicious for you to worship during Pradosh period. The correct time of worship in the country's capital is from 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm. If you are worshiping in Gurugram, located near Delhi, then you can worship between 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm.

Delhiites, the time of Diwali puja in your city is from 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm. If you live in Delhi then it will be auspicious for you to worship during Pradosh period. The correct time of worship in the country's capital is from 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm. If you are worshiping in Gurugram, located near Delhi, then you can worship between 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm. Diwali lakshmi puja time at Mumbai: People of Mumbai can do it from 6:12 pm to 8:12 pm. If you are living in Mumbai then the auspicious time of worship may be slightly different for you. The auspicious time for worship in the financial capital of the country is from 6:12 pm to 8:12 pm.

People of Mumbai can do it from 6:12 pm to 8:12 pm. If you are living in Mumbai then the auspicious time of worship may be slightly different for you. The auspicious time for worship in the financial capital of the country is from 6:12 pm to 8:12 pm. Diwali lakshmi puja time at Bengaluru: This auspicious time in Bengaluru is from 06:03 pm to 08:05 pm. Whereas in Bengaluru this auspicious time is from 06:03 pm to 08:05 pm. Considering this time, you can worship after knowing the auspicious time according to your city.

This auspicious time in Bengaluru is from 06:03 pm to 08:05 pm. Whereas in Bengaluru this auspicious time is from 06:03 pm to 08:05 pm. Considering this time, you can worship after knowing the auspicious time according to your city. Diwali lakshmi puja time at Kolkata: If you are in Kolkata then the right time for puja is from 05.05 pm to 07.03 pm.

If you are in Kolkata then the right time for puja is from 05.05 pm to 07.03 pm. Diwali lakshmi puja time at Jaipur: People of Jaipur can worship from 05.48 pm to 07.44 pm.

People of Jaipur can worship from 05.48 pm to 07.44 pm. Diwali lakshmi puja time at Chandigarh: The auspicious time for the people of Chandigarh is from 05:37 pm to 70:32 pm.

The auspicious time for the people of Chandigarh is from 05:37 pm to 70:32 pm. Diwali lakshmi puja time at Chennai: Apart from this, worship can be done in Hyderabad and Chennai from 05.52 pm to 07.52 pm. ​

Read More Lifestyle News