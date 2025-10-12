90/90 Rule: The decluttering hack that makes Diwali cleaning ten times easier Diwali cleaning doesn’t have to be stressful. Digital creator Shashank Alshi shares the 90/90 decluttering rule: a simple hack that helps you decide what to keep and what to let go. Here’s how it can make your Diwali cleaning faster and your home calmer.

New Delhi:

Every Diwali, we spend hours scrubbing, wiping, and polishing every corner of our homes but the real clutter isn’t just dust. It’s the pile of “maybe later” things we never use. This year, before you pick up the mop, try clearing out what truly clogs your space and mind.

Digital creator and decluttering expert Shashank Alshi took to Instagram to share the best way to do Diwali cleaning. The social media star reveals the key to an easier, faster, and more meaningful Diwali clean-up lies in one simple mindset trick: the 90/90 Rule.

What is the 90/90 Rule?

“It’s simple,” explains Alshi. Ask yourself two questions for every item you touch:

Have I used this in the last 90 days? Will I use it in the next 90 days?

If the answer to both is no, it’s clutter. If the answer to even one is yes, keep it. “This rule is like a mental filter,” Alshi says. “It helps you make decisions instantly, no guilt, no overthinking.”

How to Apply the 90/90 Rule for Diwali Cleaning

1. Living room reset

Start where the guests will gather. Toss out old magazines, chipped decor, unused cables, or furniture that doesn’t serve a purpose.

2. Kitchen declutter

Check your pantry for expired goods, old utensils, and duplicate containers. You’ll be amazed at how much space your kitchen actually has.

3. Bedroom detox

Clothes that haven’t been worn in months, old bedsheets, unread books, they all count as clutter. Create calm for better rest and positive energy.

4. Bathroom fresh start

Empty bottles, half-used products, and expired medicines, all go. A clean bathroom sets the tone for a fresh, positive home.

Why Decluttering Before Diwali Works Wonders

Less clutter = faster cleaning time

More space = easier decoration with diyas, rangolis, and lights

A clearer home = a calmer festive mood

According to Alshi, Diwali isn’t just about shining silverware; it’s about energy flow. “When you declutter, you make room for what truly matters: happiness, prosperity, and peace,” he says.

This Diwali, don’t just clean your home, reset it!

