Coriander and mint getting dry in summer? Follow these storage tips to keep them fresh Coriander and mint often dry up in summer, and one reason for this can be not storing them properly. In this article, we have mentioned a few useful tips for storing mint and coriander.

New Delhi:

Vegetables start spoiling quickly in the summer season. People use mint leaves a lot in the summer season to keep their bodies cool. Mint is also used in many dishes and juices. The use of mint enhances the taste of food. Coriander leaves are also used in food, and they enhance the taste of food, and their use makes the look of food even better. Coriander and mint start spoiling quickly in summer. So let's know how you can keep coriander and mint fresh for a long time.

Ways to store coriander

Before storing coriander, select good coriander. You can store it in water for four to five days. You can keep coriander by putting it in a glass of water.

You can use an airtight box to store coriander. First, wash the coriander and remove its roots. When the water dries properly, put tissue paper in the airtight box. Put coriander leaves on top of it. Close the box and keep it in the fridge. You can also store coriander in a plastic bag.

Ways to store mint

To store mint for a long time, first of all, choose good mint leaves. Buy fresh mint from the market.

Now wash the mint leaves with water and dry them. You do not have to keep them in the sun. When the water dries up from the leaves, wrap them in a paper towel or tissue paper. Wrap them in paper and store them in the fridge.

You can also use a plastic bag to store mint leaves. After the mint dries, wrap it in paper and put it in a plastic bag. This way, the mint will remain fresh for a long time.

ALSO READ: What happens if you eat soaked raisins in summer? Know benefits and right way to consume