Clay to Aluminum Utensils: 5 types of materials that are best for healthy cooking Choosing the right utensils for cooking is very important for health. Know which utensil is safe among steel, cast iron, clay, non-stick and aluminium.

It is very important to choose the right utensils for cooking. The right utensil not only enhances the taste of food but also has a profound effect on health. Nowadays, many types of utensils like steel, iron (cast iron), clay, non-stick and aluminium are available in the market, but not every utensil is good for health. Let us know which utensil cooking is the safest and healthiest.

Stainless Steel

Cooking in stainless steel utensils is considered the safest. It is rust-free and does not release any harmful chemicals. Cooking in steel utensils preserves nutrients and is also lightweight.

Benefits:

Lasts for a long time.

Facility of cooking in less oil.

Safe for acidic and basic foods.

Iron (Cast Iron)

Cast iron utensils have been in use since ancient times. This utensil heats up slowly and stays hot for a long time. Cooking food in it increases the amount of iron in the food, which prevents problems like anaemia.

Benefits:

Helps in iron deficiency.

The food becomes tasty and nutritious.

Durable and affordable.

Note: Season it regularly to prevent rusting. Do not keep acidic foods (tomato, lemon) for long.

Aluminium

Aluminium utensils are light and cheap, but if heated too much, chemicals can get mixed in the food, which is harmful to health.

Precautions:

Do not keep food in aluminium utensils for a long time.

Clean the utensils regularly.

Clay Pot

Cooking in clay pots keeps the natural taste of the food intact. These pots spread the heat slowly and evenly, so the food does not burn quickly. Apart from this, minerals from clay are also added to the food.

Benefits:

Natural minerals from the soil are found in food.

Easy to digest and light food.

The food becomes more delicious.

Note: Season the clay pot properly. Do not keep it in water for a long time as it may cause cracks.

Non-Stick

It is easy to cook food in very little oil in a non-stick vessel, but the Teflon present in its coating can become toxic when heated at high temperatures.

Precautions:

Do not keep it on high flame.

If the coating starts coming off, replace it immediately.

If we talk about health, stainless steel, cast iron and clay utensils are the safest options. Use non-stick and aluminium utensils as little as possible so that it does not have any adverse effect on health. By choosing the right utensils, you can take better care of your family's health.

