Calorie count per day: Know how many calories you need daily to keep your body healthy

The lifestyle of people living in cities has completely deteriorated. Sitting for hours in a desk job, staying awake till late at night and eating, sleeping immediately after eating, eating outside, junk food and preservative food not only increase obesity but also affect your entire body system. Rapidly increasing obesity increases the problem of fatty liver, heart problems, diabetes and high cholesterol in the body. Therefore, it is important to keep weight under control. It is also important to burn the calories you are taking in your food. Therefore, it is most important that you pay attention to the calorie count in your day's food and do some physical workout accordingly.

For this, you need to know how many nutrients you need to stay fit throughout the day. Which part of your body needs how many calories? How long and what kind of workout should you do accordingly?

Daily calorie intake

If we talk about a normal man, he needs 2500 calories through healthy food in a day. On the other hand, a normal woman needs about 2000 calories in a day. However, with so many calories, it is also necessary to do a workout of at least 45 minutes to 1 hour in a day to stay healthy.

Calorie calculation for lunch and dinner

Rice – 130

Naan - 311

Roti - 264

Dal - 101

Vegetable - 35

Curd - 100

Calorie calculation of breakfast

1 glass of milk - 204

2 chapatti/bread - 280

1 spoon of butter - 72

Green vegetables - 35

Dry fruits - 63

The ultimate remedy for weight loss

Drink only warm water.

Drink lemon water on an empty stomach in the morning.

Drink gourd soup juice.

Eat gourd vegetables.

Reduce the intake of cereals and rice.

Eat lots of salad.

Drink water 1 hour after eating.

Consume Triphala

To improve digestion, eat Triphala daily. Take 1 spoon of Triphala with warm water at night. This will improve your digestion. This will reduce the problem of gas, acidity, indigestion and bloating. Eating Triphala also reduces weight.

