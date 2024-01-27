Bye-bye, winter! Welcome spring with these 10 quotes

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Bye-bye, winter!

Winter in North India is almost over! We're saying goodbye to cosy meals, sunny days, and crackling bonfires. It's been nice, but the super cold mornings and problems for people with health issues like blood pressure, diabetes, and arthritis remind us that winter isn't all sunshine and roses. We won't be able to enjoy piping hot samosas, parathas, and Gajar ka Halwa quite the same when spring and summer arrive. Around the end of January, winter usually waves goodbye to North India. So, let's celebrate this transition together, exploring quotes that capture the essence of bidding farewell to winter’s chill and embracing the blooming beauty of spring.

Best quotes to welcome spring:

“By March, the worst of the winter would be over. The snow would thaw, the rivers begin to run and the world would wake into itself again.” ― Neil Gaiman, Odd and the Frost Giants

“Spring is the time of plans and projects.” ― Leo Tolstoy, Anna Karenina

“I glanced out the window at the signs of spring. The sky was almost blue, the trees were almost budding, the sun was almost bright.” ― Millard Kaufman, Bowl of Cherries

“Over the winter glaciers, I see the summer glow. And through the wind-piled snowdrift, the warm rosebuds below.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

“That’s what winter is: an exercise in remembering how to still yourself then how to come pliantly back to life again.” ― Ali Smith, Winter

“Every winter has its spring.” ―H. Tuttle

“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant: if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome.” ―Anne Bradstreet

“You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” – Pablo Neruda

“People don't notice whether it's winter or summer when they're happy.” ―Anton Chekhov

“It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade.” ― Charles Dickens, Great Expectations