Buddha Purnima 2025: Wishes, messages, greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook status and more This year, the auspicious festival of Buddha Purnima falls on Monday, May 12. Let's celebrate by sharing heartfelt wishes and reflecting on the Buddha's teachings of peace, compassion, and mindfulness with your loved ones.

New Delhi:

Buddha Purnima, also called Vaisakhi Buddha Purnima, is a festival that celebrates the birth of Gautam Buddha, who is the founder of Buddhism. In 2025, people around the world will come together to remember Gautam Buddha's teachings of peace, kindness, and wisdom on Monday, May 12. Whether you're sending messages on messaging applications or posting a status on social networking sites, here’s how you can share the joy and positivity of this auspicious festival with your loved ones through heartfelt wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2025: Wishes and Messages

May the light of Buddha’s teachings guide your heart toward compassion and wisdom.

Happy Buddha Purnima. May Lord Buddha’s light shine on your path always.

On this Buddha Purnima, may you find the path to inner peace and enlightenment.

Happy Buddha Purnima! May you achieve wisdom and eternal peace on this auspicious day.

As the moon shines bright this sacred night, may your life glow with wisdom and joy.

Let the light of Lord Buddha fill your heart with peace and your mind with clarity.

May the light of Buddha’s wisdom bring peace to your heart and happiness to your home this Buddha Purnima.

While celebrating Buddha Purnima, let us recall the teachings of Buddha and disseminate love and peace wherever we travel.

On this Buddha Purnima, may you be peaceful in every step you take and wise in every thought.

On this sacred day, may Buddha’s teachings help you awaken to your true potential.

May the full moon of Buddha Purnima illuminate your mind and calm your heart.

Let your thoughts be pure, your actions kind, and your words wise — Happy Buddha Purnima.

May the path of Buddha lead you to eternal bliss and peace.

May the teachings of Buddha enlighten your life and fill it with love, joy and illumination.

On this Buddha Jayanti, may your hearts be filled with love, your home with peace, and your lives with joy.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2025: Quotes

"The mind is everything. What you think, you become." - Gautam Buddha

"Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship" - Gautam Buddha

"Better than a thousand hollow words is one word that brings peace." - Gautam Buddha

"To understand everything is to forgive everything." - Gautam Buddha

"The root of suffering is attachment." - Gautam Buddha

"There is no path to happiness. Happiness is the path." - Gautam Buddha

"It is not what we take up, but what we give up, that makes us rich." - Gautam Buddha

"Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past over and over again." - Gautam Buddha

"If your mind is scattered, it will lead to your downfall. But if your mind is focused, you will achieve everything." - Gautam Buddha

"The way is not in the sky. The way is in the heart." - Gautam Buddha

Happy Buddha Purnima 2025: WhatsApp and Facebook statuses

"Wishing everyone a blessed and peaceful Buddha Jayanti!"

"This Buddha Purnima, shower yourself with your own love because you deserve it the most. Wishing you all the love for blessed and happy Buddha Purnima."

"We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. Wishing you a very Happy Buddha Purnima."

"On this sacred day, let's embrace the path of kindness and compassion. Happy Buddha Purnima 2025!"

"Win in your mind, and you will win in your reality. Happy Buddha Purnima"

"Celebrate the birth, enlightenment, and wisdom of Lord Buddha. Happy Buddha Purnima!"

"May the wisdom of Buddha illuminate our path. Happy Buddha Purnima!"

"May the teachings of Buddha guide us on the path of love and peace. Happy Buddha Purnima!"

Also Read: Elephant walk exercise: Know how it can help you to improve your posture and other benefits