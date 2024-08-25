Bhanu Saptami 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance, and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bhanu Saptami 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat

Bhanu Saptami is a revered Hindu calendar day devoted to worshiping Surya, the Sun God. Falling on the seventh day of both the waning (Krishna Paksha) and waxing (Shukla Paksha) phases of each month, this auspicious occasion pays tribute to Surya, the ultimate source of power, light, and energy, without whom life on Earth would not be possible. By offering prayers to Lord Surya on Bhanu Saptami, devotees are believed to be bestowed with blessings of prosperity, success, and joy. Read more about this significant day, including its date and auspicious timing.

Bhanu Saptami 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Bhanu Saptami, also known as Surya Saptami, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God. In 2024, Bhanu Saptami is observed on Sunday, August 25. The auspicious time, or shubh muhurat, for performing the Bhanu Saptami puja starts at 5:31 AM on August 25 and lasts till 3:39 AM on August 26, 2024. It is advisable to perform the puja during this period for maximum benefits.

Bhanu Saptami 2024: Puja Rituals

Early Morning Bath: Devotees wake up early, preferably before sunrise, and take a holy dip in a river, pond, or at home. This act is believed to cleanse the body and soul.

Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskar): After the bath, devotees perform Surya Namaskar, a series of yoga postures that offer salutations to the Sun. This is followed by chanting the Surya Gayatri mantra.

Offering Arghya: Devotees offer arghya (water) to the Sun God by facing the sun and pouring water slowly from a copper vessel while chanting prayers.

Puja at Home: The puja involves offering red flowers, sandalwood paste, rice grains, and lighting a ghee lamp in front of a picture or idol of Lord Surya. Devotees also recite the Aditya Hridayam Stotra and other mantras dedicated to the Sun God.

Charity and Fasting: Some devotees observe a fast on Bhanu Saptami and donate food, clothes, and other essentials to the needy as an act of charity.

Bhanu Saptami 2024: Significance

Bhanu Saptami holds immense spiritual significance. It is believed that observing this day with devotion and performing the prescribed rituals helps remove obstacles, bestows good health, and brings prosperity. The Sun God is considered the source of life and energy, and worshiping him on Bhanu Saptami is believed to strengthen one's vitality and overall well-being.

Furthermore, Bhanu Saptami is also associated with the healing of skin ailments and other health issues. Devotees believe that by performing the rituals with sincerity, they can receive the blessings of the Sun God, leading to the improvement of their health and the dispelling of darkness from their lives.

