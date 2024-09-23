Becoming a Mother for the first time? 5 dos and don’ts to follow for safe pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 dos and don’ts to follow for safe pregnancy

Pregnancy can be such a wonderful journey, filled with excitement, anticipation, and one or two questions, especially if one happens to be a first-time mom. A safe and healthy pregnancy requires making conscious choices and staying well-informed. Here's a list of basic dos and don'ts that can help to ensure a safe pregnancy:

5 Dos for a Safe Pregnancy

Do Eat a Balanced Diet: Nutrition is very important during pregnancy. A diet full of vitamins, minerals, and significant amounts of nutrients will continue to support the health of both mother and baby. Include leafy vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy in your diet. The most essential elements are folic acid, calcium, and iron. Hydrate well by drinking plenty of water throughout your day.

Do Take Prenatal Vitamins: Prenatal vitamins are designed to contain the proper nutrients for the development of a baby. Typically, prenatal vitamins contain folic acid, DHA, and iron to prevent birth defects and support the growth and development of the baby.

Do Get Regular Checkups: Regular prenatal visits will ensure the baby's development, and at the same time, you will remain healthy throughout your pregnancy. These visits may also help in the earlier identification of issues so interventions may likewise be timely. Follow your doctor's advice and attend all scheduled appointments.

Do Stay Physically Active: Aerobic exercises are light to moderate workouts, such as walking, swimming, or prenatal yoga, which are very helpful for pregnant women. It regulates your body weight, keeps you away from stress, and builds up your body for labor. However, always consult your doctor before starting any new fitness routine.

Do Focus on Mental Well-Being: Pregnancy is an emotional turmoil-look after your mind-prioritize relaxation techniques, meditation, or simply talking about what's on your mind. Avoiding unnecessary stress and trying to stay positive will go a long way.

5 Don'ts for a Safe Pregnancy

Don’t Smoke or Drink Alcohol: Smoking and the use of alcohol are serious threats to the health and development of an unborn baby, increasing the risks of birth defects, preterm birth, and low birth weight. Avoid all forms of tobacco and alcohol during pregnancy; also avoid secondhand smoke.

Don’t Consume Unpasteurized or Raw Foods: Certain foods can carry bacteria such as Listeria and Salmonella, both of which pose serious risks during pregnancy. Unpasteurized milk, soft cheeses, raw eggs, sushi, and undercooked meats should be avoided to minimize the risk of foodborne illness.

Don’t Take Medications Without Consulting a Doctor: Even some over-the-counter medications can be harmful to your baby. Always check with your healthcare provider before taking any medications, supplements, or herbal preparations to make sure those are safe to take during pregnancy.

Don’t Overdo Caffeine: High levels of caffeine also raise the chance of miscarriage and low birth weight. Limit your intake to about 200 mg a day,just about one 12-ounce cup of coffee. Any other sources of caffeine, like tea, soda, and chocolate, count too.

Don’t Ignore Your Body’s Signals: Pregnancy is accompanied by loads of symptoms, and one should listen to their body. In case you have strong pains, bleeding, dizziness, or anything unusual, never wait until it's too late; just call your doctor or health provider. That early intervention may make all the difference.

(This article is for general information. Please consult a medical professional for or personalized advice before opting for any remedy).

