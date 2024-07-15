Avoid monsoon-related diseases by following these 5 food safety tips

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 food safety tips to avoid monsoon-related diseases

Monsoon brings a refreshing respite from the scorching heat, but it also brings a host of health concerns, especially related to food and water-borne diseases. Ensuring food safety during the rainy season is crucial to prevent illnesses such as food poisoning, cholera, typhoid, and gastroenteritis. Here are five simple food safety tips to help you stay healthy during the monsoon:

1. Wash Fruits and Vegetables Thoroughly

During the monsoon, fruits and vegetables can become breeding grounds for bacteria and parasites due to increased moisture. To reduce the risk of contamination:

Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water.

Use a vegetable brush to scrub the surfaces of fruits and vegetables with tough skins.

Soak leafy greens in salt water or vinegar solution for a few minutes before rinsing them off.

2. Cook Food Properly

Cooking food at the right temperature can kill harmful bacteria and pathogens. During the monsoon:

Ensure that all meat, poultry, and seafood are cooked thoroughly. Use a food thermometer to check that the internal temperature reaches at least 75°C (167°F).

Avoid consuming raw or undercooked eggs, as they can harbor salmonella.

Reheat leftovers until they are steaming hot before eating.

3. Drink Safe and Clean Water

Waterborne diseases are prevalent during the monsoon due to contaminated water sources. To ensure you drink safe water:

Always drink boiled, filtered, or bottled water.

Avoid consuming water or ice from unreliable sources, such as street vendors.

Use a water purifier at home to eliminate bacteria and viruses.

4. Store Food Properly

Proper storage of food is essential to prevent spoilage and contamination:

Keep perishable foods, like dairy products and meats, refrigerated at or below 4°C (40°F).

Store cooked food in airtight containers to avoid exposure to moisture and pests.

Separate raw and cooked foods to prevent cross-contamination.

5. Maintain Kitchen Hygiene

A clean kitchen is crucial to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria:

Wash your hands with soap and water before handling food.

Clean kitchen surfaces, utensils, and cutting boards with hot soapy water or a disinfectant solution.

Ensure that garbage bins are covered and emptied regularly to avoid attracting pests.

By following these five simple food safety tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of monsoon-related diseases and enjoy the rainy season without any health concerns. Stay safe and eat healthy!

